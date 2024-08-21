AUGUST 21, 2024 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held their seventeenth summer training camp practice of the year on Wednesday. This was a joint practice with the New York Jets, held at the Jets’ summer training camp location in Florham Park, New Jersey.

INJURY REPORT…

OG Jon Runyan (shoulder), WR Gunner Olszewski (groin), TE Lawrence Cager (groin), ILB Micah McFadden (groin), ILB Matthew Adams (groin), ILB Dyontae Johnson (ankle), CB Cor’Dale Flott (quad), CB David Long (unknown), S Gervarrius Owens (knee), and S Jonathan Sutherland (unknown) did not travel with the team and did not practice.

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

Overall, the Giants’ first-team defense really struggled with the Jets’ passing game, particularly trying to cover WR Garrett Wilson. Cornerbacks Deonte Banks and Nick McCloud were exploited regularly. McCloud gave up two deep completions for touchdowns. At one point, Tre Hawkins took over for McCloud.

The Giants’ offense performed better, but did not make any big plays.

In team drills, QB Daniel Jones finished 12-of-18 with one passing and one running touchdown. However only two of his completions were 10+ yards down the field. He was also sacked twice (one against LT Andrew Thomas).

In Jones’ first team series, employing mostly play-action and misdirection, he was 5-of-5 on short passes and finished with the touchdown run. At one point, Jones was 9-of-9. Jones also threw a touchdown pass to TE Chris Manhertz in red-zone drills. One of his longer passes was to TE Theo Johnson.

TE Theo Johnson did beat CB Sauce Gardner over the middle for a potential sizable gain, but Johnson dropped the pass.

WR Wan’Dale Robinson converted on 3rd-and-10 over the middle on a 25-yard pass from QB Daniel Jones, but this drive ended with an incompletion on another 3rd-down attempt.

QB Tommy DeVito threw a touchdown pass to TE Daniel Bellinger on a seam route.

In the Jets’ final, 2-minute drill, QB Aaron Rodgers picked on CB Deonte Banks, completing four passes against him. ILB Bobby Okereke intercepted Rodgers in the end zone for a possible pick-6, but CB Andru Phillips was called for holding. Rodgers threw a touchdown pass against CB Tre Hawkins to finish the drive despite an almost “sack” by OLB Brian Burns.

In the Giants final, first-team, 2-minute drill, the Giants went four-and-out with WR Malik Nabers dropping a 40-yard touchdown pass on 2nd-and-7. The drive ended with two incompletions to WR Darius Slayton.

Jake Kubas saw some first-team reps at right guard.

QB Tyrod Taylor threw a 51-yard touchdown against CB Mario Goodrich.

Isaiah Simmons saw time at inside linebacker next to Bobby Okereke.

Carter Coughlin saw reps with the second unit at inside linebacker.

Tyler Nubin continues to see reps with the first team at safety.

OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux drew a holding penalty while setting the edge on a Jets’ outside run. Thibodeaux and OLB Brian Burns had problems getting past OT Tyron Smith, although Burns did “sack” QB Aaron Rodgers.

WR Ayir Asante returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

The transcript of Brian Daboll’s press conference on Wednesday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants return to their own practice facility on Thursday, with practice at 11:45AM-1:15PM. Head Coach Brian Daboll and select players will also address the media.