AUGUST 22, 2024 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held their eighteenth summer training camp practice of the year on Thursday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. These practices are no longer open to the public.

INJURY REPORT…

QB Drew Lock (hip/oblique), OG Jon Runyan (shoulder), WR Gunner Olszewski (groin), TE Lawrence Cager (groin), OG Marcus McKethan (unknown), ILB Micah McFadden (groin), ILB Matthew Adams (groin), ILB Dyontae Johnson (ankle), CB Cor’Dale Flott (quad), CB Tre Herndon (unknown), S Gervarrius Owens (knee), and S Jonathan Sutherland (unknown) did not practice.

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

This was a light, “cards” practice in preparation for Saturday’s preseason finale.

Nick McCloud started at outside cornerback opposite of Deonte Banks.

The top two safeties were Jason Pinnock and Tyler Nubin with Dane Belton rotating in.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

The transcript of Brian Daboll’s press conference on Thursday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media availability to the Giants on Friday. The team plays the New York Jets on Saturday evening at MetLife Stadium.