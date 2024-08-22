Preview: New York Giants at New York Jets, August 24, 2024

THE STORYLINE:

Whether it matters or not remains to be seen, but the Giants are nearing the end of more physical summer practices than last year. There were two days of joint practices with the Detroit Lions, the starters played an entire half against the Houston Texans, and the Giants just completed a joint practice with the Jets. If the reporters’ instincts are to be trusted, it does not sound like the starters will play against the Jets on Saturday.

Was this reminiscent of the good ‘ole days of two-a-days and playing your starters in at least two preseason games? Of course not. But that’s the world the NFL lives in now. By my count, the Giants have held 18 training camp practices, including the more physical joint practices as well as a few light walk-through practices. For better or worse, (blank) gets real after this last preseason game. The Giants will cut their roster from 91 to 53. Then comes establishing the Practice Squad. Then comes real preparation for the Minnesota Vikings on opening day.

THE INJURY REPORT:

QB Drew Lock (hip/oblique), OG Jon Runyan (shoulder), WR Gunner Olszewski (groin), TE Lawrence Cager (groin), OG Marcus McKethan (unknown), ILB Micah McFadden (groin), ILB Matthew Adams (groin), ILB Dyontae Johnson (ankle), CB Cor’Dale Flott (quad), CB Tre Herndon (unknown), S Gervarrius Owens (knee), and S Jonathan Sutherland (unknown) did not practice on Thursday and I would not expect them to play. Brian Daboll has already said Lock would only serve as the emergency quarterback.

NEW YORK GIANTS ON OFFENSE:

Quarterback: Barring an injury to Tommy DeVito, Drew Lock will not play. Unless Daboll crosses us up, DeVito may play the entire game. Is he already guaranteed to make the final 53? Or does he need a good game here? I don’t know the answer, but his performance may determine the answer.

Running Backs: The only real question here is if Dante “Turbo” Miller makes the final 53? If he hardly plays, I think they are trying to hide him and he will be cut. On the other hand, if he plays a lot and performs well, he could make it.

Wide Receivers: The top four are set. I’m already on record as saying I think Miles Boykin and Isaiah McKenzie will round out this group. Could the Giants carry seven? Possible, but see the roster number issues at quarterback, running back, and tight end/fullback. The rest of the wide receivers may simply be playing for Practice Squad spots.

Tight Ends/Fullback: I’d be surprised if Theo Johnson, Daniel Bellinger, and Chris Manhertz aren’t the three who make it. The potential spoiler here is Jakob Johnson who could press for a fourth spot.

Offensive Line: The Giants will carry nine, possibly 10. The starters will be Andrew Thomas, Jon Runyan, John Michael Schmitz, Greg Van Roten, and Jermaine Eluemunor. That leaves Aaron Stinnie, Evan Neal, Josh Ezeudu, Austin Schlottmann, and Jake Kubas fighting for four or five spots. There is a tough decision here.

NEW YORK GIANTS ON DEFENSE:

Defensive Line: After Dexter Lawrence and Rakeem Nunez-Roches, there is a lot of uncertainty here. Do the Giants keep five or six? Do they keep both similar players D.J. Davidson and Jordon Riley? Has Elijah Chatman really made this team? Do the Giants look long and hard at the waiver wire?

Edge: After Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux, the cupboard seems pretty bare? Do any of the other players deserve a spot on a 53-man roster? Can they offer anything in the pass-rush department if the top two players get hurt? Boogie Basham and Azeez Ojuari may make it simply by default. Watch the waiver wire here.

Inside Linebacker: Injuries have sabotaged this unit. Micah McFadden, Dyontae Johnson, and Matthew Adams are “week to week” with injuries. That leaves the team very thin with Bobby Okereke, Darius Muasau, and hybrid player Isaiah Simmons. This may be the last hurrah for both Carter Coughlin and Darrian Beavers.

Cornerback: The joint practice against the Jets was yet another indication that there is an issue at outside corner. Cor’Dale Flott was too up and down before he got hurt, and now he has missed too much time. Nevertheless, he could still be the team’s opening day starter. Nick McCloud was roasted by the Jets. Does Tre Hawkins even make this team? Meanwhile, Deonte Banks seems to have had some rough moments this summer too. Stating the obvious, watch the waiver wire. The Giants may have to make a trade here too. Guys to watch – if they play – in this game include Dru Phillips, Hawkins, David Long, and Darnay Holmes. (Giants make play it safe with Phillips since he’s coming off an injury).

Anyone losing their mind over Breon Borders, Mario Goodrich, and Christian Holmes needs to take a chill pill. Those guys are camp fodder who will likely play a ton on Saturday.

The Giants know they have a problem here. It probably can’t really be addressed until April 2025.

Safety: It appears that Tyler Nubin is winning the starting safety spot opposite of Jason Pinnock, if he hasn’t done so already. Dane Belton will remain an important player, however. The real question here is did Gervarrius Owens show enough before missing the last couple of weeks with a knee injury? Is he on the bubble? If so, it’s not impossible the Giants could add another player here during cuts. Important game for Alex Johnson who also may be a dark horse.

NEW YORK GIANTS ON SPECIAL TEAMS:

There is not too much to speculate on here. The injury to Gunner Olszewski probably took him out of the running.

THE FINAL WORD:

Ironically, the offense seems far more settled on paper than the defense, that is, settled in terms of who is making the final 53. On the other hand, this game is very important for a slew of defenders who are probably competing more against the waiver wire.