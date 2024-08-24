NEW YORK JETS 10 – NEW YORK GIANTS 6…

In a largely meaningless and uninspiring contest, especially given the number of starters and key back-ups who did not play for either team, the New York Jets prevailed in a “home” game against their co-tenants of MetLife Stadium 10-6. The Giants finished the preseason with a record of 1-2.

The most significant aspect of the game for the Giants was a slew of injuries, most notably to offensive linemen Evan Neal (same ankle that required surgery) and John Michael Schmitz (ankle). While both will undergo further tests, Neal and Schmitz said they were fine after the game. In addition, wide receiver/returner Isaiah McKenzie was also spotted hobbling into the X-ray room after the contest.

The overall team statistics were very close in terms of first downs and rushing yards, with the Giants holding slight advantages in both. But the Jets passed for 100 more yards with the Giants being limited to a paltry 56 net passing yards. Quarterback Tommy DeVito was sacked eight times, finishing 14-of-27 for 103 yards. No Giant caught more than two passes or 24 yards. DeVito was also the team’s leading rusher with 48 yards.

Impressing on defense were linebackers K.J. Cloyd (16 tackles, 2 tackles for losses), Benton Whitley (4 tackles, 1 tackle for a loss, 1.5 sacks, 3 quarterback hits), and Tomon Fox (4 tackles, 2 tackles for losses, 1 sack, 3 quarterback hits).

INJURY REPORT…

QB Drew Lock (hip/oblique), OG Jon Runyan (shoulder), WR Gunner Olszewski (groin), TE Lawrence Cager (groin), OG Marcus McKethan (unknown), ILB Micah McFadden (groin), ILB Matthew Adams (groin), ILB Dyontae Johnson (ankle), CB Cor’Dale Flott (quad), CB Tre Herndon (unknown), S Gervarrius Owens (knee), and S Jonathan Sutherland (unknown) did not play.

Injured in the game were DL Timmy Horne (Achilles), OC John Michael Schmitz (ankle), OT Evan Neal (ankle), OG Jalen Mayfield (lower leg/ankle), OLB Ovie Oghoufo (hamstring), CB Darnay Holmes (neck), and CB Mario Goodrich (hamstring). None returned.

WR Isaiah McKenzie (unknown) was spotted hobbling into X-ray room after the game.

POST-GAME REACTION…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

Head Coach Brian Daboll will address the media by Zoom on Sunday.