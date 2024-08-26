Game Review: New York Jets 10 – New York Giants 6

QUARTERBACK

-Tommy DeVito: 14/27 – 103 yards –/ 0 TD – 0 INT / 61.2 RAT

DeVito added 48 yards on 5 carries as he played from start to finish. I lean toward keeping DeVito around for multiple reasons, but I tried to approach this game as if it was one he needed in order to keep his job as QB3. If that were the case, did he earn that spot? Yes. DeVito was sacked 8 times and pressured another 7 times. So out of 41 drop backs, he was either sacked or hurried 37% of the time. Only four teams were that bad in 2023 (NYG was dead last at 39%). Simply put, the offensive line was pummeled, and it hurt the ability for him to progress through reads. That said, his throws looked crisp and were located well. The receivers were slow getting to where they needed to be, and it caused a couple of nice scramble runs. Because of the instability from both a quality of play and health perspective respectively, DeVito should be kept around. He has enough talent to pass as a (cheap) backup for years.

RUNNING BACK

-Dante Miller and Joshua Kelley shouldered the load out of the backfield. Miller, the speed back who falls well below the desired size and strength thresholds, got the start and rushed for 45 yards on 14 carries. Kelley, who was cut as I was writing the review, played a solid game and looked more complete. His 40 yards on 8 carries included 21 after contact. His 17-yard run (one of two 10+ yard gains) was the fourth biggest play of the day. Between the two, Kelley showed more as a blocker as Miller allowed another pressure. If they must choose between the two for a practice squad spot, it seems this coaching staff is going speed over everything this season. That gives the nod to Miller.

WIDE RECEIVER

-The team played seven receivers. All of them caught a pass besides Ayir Asante who dropped one and also fumbled the opening kick return. Rough night for the undrafted rookie out of Wyoming. He was among the first cuts the team made on Sunday.

-Another early cut was John Jiles. He caught just one of five targets, but that one reception was a gain of 21 yards, the longest of the night. He hurdled a Jets defensive back in a highlight-reel play. Two straight weeks he showed enough to be kept around on the practice squad. You can’t teach size, and he was the longest they had at the position.

-The roster battle for the last receiver spot or two between Allen Robinson, Miles Boykin, and Isaiah Hodgins is clearer to me now than it was a few weeks ago. Boykin had two catches for 24 yards and nearly came down with a big play downfield. He has never been a good contested-catch guy (dating back to college) despite the massive frame and plus-speed. Robinson and Hodgins both had short catches. Robinson’s routes have more juice, and I lean toward what he’s done over his career over Hodgins. The order I stack these guys would be Robinson, Boykin, then Hodgins.

-Isaiah McKenzie added two catches for 15 yards and handled most of the returns. He suffered a foot injury early in the game but played through it. He has an MRI scheduled for Monday. If he is significantly hurt and/or NYG does not bring him onto the 53-man roster, add returner to the list of things they should be looking for in the coming days.

TIGHT END

-Jack Stoll dominated the snaps, as it appears the trio of Daniel Bellinger, Theo Johnson, and Chris Manhertz will fill the room after cuts. Jakob Johnson also played some and made a bone-crushing block on the long Kelley run. Both are unlikely to make it through the cuts, but I could see them sticking around on the practice squad. Stoll had 2 catches for 24 yards and blocked well.

OFFENSIVE LINE

-The one intriguing position group of the night as we saw 2022 first-round pick Evan Neal get his first preseason action with the start at right tackle, and center John Michael Schmitz play 11 snaps. The latter got rolled up on and saw his night end early and once again; there wasn’t much to look at, but the line did get tremendous push in the run game when he was in. Neal, on the other hand, started off well but ended poorly. He allowed a pressure and a sack to former first rounder and current journeyman Takk McKinley. Losing is one thing, but losing with the way he did was exactly what many were hoping to not see. Neal’s issues have consistently been with his third and fourth steps in pass protection along with poor hand placement and balance that cause him to soften the outside shoulder. McKinley attacked that area and Neal looked overmatched. The one positive I have, if you need one, was the run blocking early on. He looked explosive and powerful, finishing his man into the ground and off the line multiple times. More on Neal below.

-Joshua Ezeudu unfortunately strengthened the notion he is not a tackle. He allowed 2 sacks (a case can be made for a third) against the Jets 3rd and 4th stringers. Like Neal, he looked overmatched. The question in my eyes centers around Joshua Miles. Can he be good enough to be the backup left tackle and allow Ezeudu to get snaps at guard if injuries arise? Miles has flashes of looking more sudden and snappier in pass protection, but he allowed a sack and two pressures as well and has even more “all or nothing” to his game. A season after the Giants offense fell apart after the Andrew Thomas injury, the Giants remain without a capable backup. I know they don’t grow on trees, but this could be the biggest whiff of the offseason. Jermaine Eluemunor has played left tackle before, and he may have to be the answer there. Matt Nelson disappointed with 3 pressures and a sack as well.

-I’m not sure I see much to discuss inside. We went the entire preseason without seeing Jon Runyan, who NYG absolutely needs to be healthy and his best self. Aaron Stinnie is going to provide solid, yet unspectacular depth. Austin Schlottmann is the likely fit for backup center and Greg Van Roten gives multiple options should an injury or two arise. Jake Kubas, however, made one last push for a roster spot. He was excellent in the run game and allowed just one pressure on 28 pass block snaps. If they go with ten linemen, he is a lock. Nine? It will be tough. He played well enough to earn a final spot here and certainly leap frogged Jimmy Morrissey, Marcellus Johnson, and Jalen Mayfield.

EDGE

-The one position I walked away from this game with the positive thoughts about resided at edge. With the top three guys on the sideline, the likes of Tomon Fox and Benton Whitley shined. Fox had a sack and a team-high 5 pressures. Remember, this is a guy who has flashed in the past. The 2022 undrafted free agent has a combination of power and get off that puts blockers on their heels. He uses leverage and angles to win. Whitley added another 4 pressures and a sack to his total. Did you know the 2023 waiver wire pickup was second in the NFL in total pressures this preseason? Both of these guys made a case to be considered the primary depth behind Burns and Thibodeaux at the start of 2024.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

-There were not many bodies available for duty. Remember, the team just cut ties with Ryder Anderson and then Timmy Thorne tore his Achilles’ on the first defensive play of the game. Casey Rogers and Jordan Riley both played 50+ snaps, which is slightly above average for what the former defensive staff had used their interior guys, week-to-week, percentage wise. Neither stood out consistently, but Riley did record the first sack of his pro career in addition to another pressure. That is the one red flag on my scouting sheet for him. If he is going to be a factor here, he needs to show he can do that against starting pro linemen.

-Pleasantly surprised by Kyler Baugh, an undrafted free agent from Minnesota who popped a few times in college. He played like a guy desperate to make a practice squad and it led to 6 tackles (second on the team) on just 37 snaps, and 2 pressures on just 22 pass-rush snaps. He was waived Sunday morning but if I am a team looking for an extra body to stash at DT – Baugh is on a short list. There are some subtle similarities between him and Elijah Chatman.

LINEBACKER

-Woah K.J. Cloyd. Where did that come from? I did see the speed in his reads last week in Houston. But he took it to another level here as he played 64 of 68 snaps. He led the team with 16 tackles, two of which went for a loss and two of which were in the open field against receivers. Not only was the production elite, but his tape was the best I’ve seen from an NYG linebacker this preseason. I judge linebackers on their first three steps. What Cloyd did in this game was as good as anyone will find. It was stunning to watch. Something clicked with him mentally that hopefully can carry over. I am not exaggerating when I say this performance alone could end up getting him a spot on the practice squad and with the injuries at linebacker, maybe even the 53. By the way, this kid led Louisville in special teams tackles in 2020 and was top five the next two seasons as well. That is another path to the roster.

-Darian Beavers did get to the action often, finishing with 6 tackles but he did miss another two, one of which led to the lone Jets touchdown. His game is simply sloppy. His reads, his movement, and his tackling.

CORNERBACK

-Darnay Holmes got the start from the slot. He played most of the game and ended with 4 tackles, but also led the team with 3 missed. The mistake-prone, fifth-year pro is what he is at this point. A strong and physical player with good speed but does not show any awareness in coverage and gets exposed weekly. The good news is he did not get penalized over 90 snaps this preseason, which has always been an issue with him.

-Breon Borders and Christian Holmes were both cut loose early Sunday, as expected. Neither showed much this preseason. Tre Hawkins was held out with a hamstring injury.

-David Long was back on the field and I would think it is likely he will be in the running for the starting spot opposite of Deonte Banks. His movement is cleaner, and the route anticipation is trustworthy.

SAFETY

-Alex Johnson was a guy I zeroed in on. An undrafted rookie who offers some nickel/safety flexibility, he failed to make any plays in coverage and looked awful on a few different tackle attempts both in traffic and in space.

-Clayton Isbell, who has already been waived, played a solid game that saw him make 4 tackles.

SPECIAL TEAMS

-K Jude McAtamney: 2/2 (made 43, 23)

-P Jamie Gillan: 6 punts / 49.3 avg – 45.3 net

3 STUDS

-LB KJ Cloyd, ED Tomon Fox, OH Jake Kubas

3 DUDS

-OT Josh Ezeudu, LB Darian Beavers, WR Ayir Asante

3 THOUGHTS ON NYJ

• One clear sign it is the preseason? The media and Jets fans are happy and optimistic. Kidding aside, this roster looks stacked on both sides of the ball. The risk is obvious; Aaron Rodgers and his health. Three influential signings and a first-round pick on a tackle (my OT1 Olu Fashanu) to build the line, with the idea they did everything they could to protect him. But now, it is time to put up or shut up. I do project the Jets to make the postseason, for the record. But they always seem to find a way to screw it up.

• Over the past few years, roster cuts from the Jets have been signed on to other 53-man rosters as much as any franchise in the league. It is an objective sign of quality roster building. This year will be no different and I am especially looking at their defensive front. Even with the odd Haason Reddick saga, the Jets are not going to be able to hold onto everyone at DT and ED – two spots NYG could potentially add to for depth. Keep an eye there.

• What should the Jets have done at 11 overall? They obviously went with Fashanu and I will rarely (if ever) knock a pick who supports the OL. With that said, was this really the best move for their obvious win-now, chips-to-the-middle mindset right now? I loved the Brock Bowers fit here. Rodgers has always excelled at putting the ball in the right spot for proper yards-after-catch threats and that is where Bowers was elite. I even think WR Brian Thomas could have helped this offense and would have been an ideal complement to Garrett Wilson. Neither would have had to be rushed into action with Mike Williams in town, but they could have still helped while getting up to speed. Time will tell.

3 CLOSING THOUGHTS

• The sky is not falling for Evan Neal and the offensive line. Now, if NYG was automatically starting him at RT by default because there was nothing else available? Then yes, the reaction would be warranted. But that was Neal’s first live game action since November 5 (the game Jones tore his ACL in Las Vegas). He is working with two new offensive line coaches as well. While the early returns in this game appeared to be “good enough,” Neal reverted to his old habits in pass protection. While it is not what we want to watch, I think we are still in the “wait and see” mode with him in an era where we use the “bust” label prematurely. We will discuss him plenty, but it is for the best to keep him as the backup for now. If and when things change with injuries, then and only then should Neal be thrown back into the fire. Not ideal for the 7th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, but don’t close the door yet.

• It looks like NYG is rolling with what they have in-house at cornerback. There will be bodies available after the roster cut down and while I do believe they could add someone of the back end (remember Fabian Moreau was picked up in late August of 2022 and ended up being a key corner for their playoff team), there is pressure on the shoulders of Joe Schoen draft picks Deonte Banks, Cor’Dale Flott, Andru Phillips, and Tre Hawkins. I know Nick McCloud is in the discussion as well – but he is not the needle mover. The jury is still out on Schoen’s ability to draft, and this position group is going to determine much of that. I am confident in this group, but the situation is still gray overall from the bird’s eye perspective.

• Onto the 2024 regular season! Not that my season prediction means much but this is where I stand with this team (in one paragraph). The Giants schedule will do them some favors. While it could potentially be a killer final month, there are several winnable games early in the year. The issue? NYG has three new starting OL and a QB who is trying to develop chemistry with a new number one receiver without the Saquon Barkley safety net behind him. Such is the responsibility of a $40 million quarterback. In addition, the Giants under this regime have struggled mightily starting games. They are literally the worst team in the NFL at it. But what has really killed this team the most has been their inability to block, and in ability to rush the passer with four. It was historically bad in 2023. One has to assume there will be progress from those areas in 2024, and one of the automatic metrics that leads to better point differentials is exactly that (protect the passer + rush the passer effectively). Much of this season will come down to Jones and his ability to rise to the occasion. It will be discussed weekly, we all know it. Buckle up. But if can reach the average level (an upgrade over what he’s been), NYG can get to 9-10 wins with this schedule. I think they will have meaningful football games in late November, but ultimately the lack of talent will keep them out of the postseason. I see 7-10 or 8-9 in their future.