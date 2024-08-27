New York Giants Make 26 Roster Moves

NEW YORK GIANTS MAKE 26 MORE ROSTER MOVES…

As with all other NFL teams, the New York Giants reduced their roster to 53 players on Tuesday. The Giants announced the following 26 roster moves on Tuesday:

Waived:

RB Dante Miller

TE Jack Stoll

OC Jimmy Morrissey

OL Marcellus Johnson

DT Casey Rogers

OLB Tomon Fox

ILB Darrian Beavers

ILB K.J. Cloyd

S Alex Johnson

S Raheem Layne

PK Jude McAtamney

Contract Terminated (Vested Veteran):

FB Jakob Johnson

WR Isaiah Hodgins

WR Miles Boykin

WR Allen Robinson

TE Lawrence Cager

OT Matt Nelson

OT Joshua Miles

CB Tre Herndon

CB Darnay Holmes

CB David Long

Waived/Injured:

OG Jalen Mayfield (lower leg/ankle)

OLB Ovie Oghoufo (hamstring)

CB Mario Goodrich (hamstring)

Placed on Season-Ending Injured Reserve:

WR Isaiah McKenzie (foot)

Place on Injured Reserve/Designated for Return:

ILB Matthew Adams (quad)

TEAM CAPTAINS ANNOUNCED…

The following five players were voted team captains by the players on the roster:

QB Daniel Jones

OT Andrew Thomas

DL Dexter Lawrence

ILB Bobby Okereke

LS Casey Kreiter

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants practice on Wednesday afternoon (2:30-4:30PM). General Manager Joe Schoen, Head Coach Brian Daboll, and select players will also address the media.