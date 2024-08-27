New York Giants Make 26 Roster Moves

NEW YORK GIANTS MAKE 26 MORE ROSTER MOVES…
As with all other NFL teams, the New York Giants reduced their roster to 53 players on Tuesday. The Giants announced the following 26 roster moves on Tuesday:
Waived:
- RB Dante Miller
- TE Jack Stoll
- OC Jimmy Morrissey
- OL Marcellus Johnson
- DT Casey Rogers
- OLB Tomon Fox
- ILB Darrian Beavers
- ILB K.J. Cloyd
- S Alex Johnson
- S Raheem Layne
- PK Jude McAtamney
Contract Terminated (Vested Veteran):
- FB Jakob Johnson
- WR Isaiah Hodgins
- WR Miles Boykin
- WR Allen Robinson
- TE Lawrence Cager
- OT Matt Nelson
- OT Joshua Miles
- CB Tre Herndon
- CB Darnay Holmes
- CB David Long
Waived/Injured:
- OG Jalen Mayfield (lower leg/ankle)
- OLB Ovie Oghoufo (hamstring)
- CB Mario Goodrich (hamstring)
Placed on Season-Ending Injured Reserve:
- WR Isaiah McKenzie (foot)
Place on Injured Reserve/Designated for Return:
- ILB Matthew Adams (quad)
TEAM CAPTAINS ANNOUNCED…
The following five players were voted team captains by the players on the roster:
- QB Daniel Jones
- OT Andrew Thomas
- DL Dexter Lawrence
- ILB Bobby Okereke
- LS Casey Kreiter
HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…
The transcript of Brian Daboll’s press conference on Tuesday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.
THE PLAYERS SPEAK…
Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:
WHAT’S UP NEXT…
The Giants practice on Wednesday afternoon (2:30-4:30PM). General Manager Joe Schoen, Head Coach Brian Daboll, and select players will also address the media.