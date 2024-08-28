Giants Claim Safety, Sign 16 Players to Practice Squad

NEW YORK GIANTS 53-MAN ROSTER MOVES…

The New York Giants were awarded safety Anthony Johnson off of waivers from the Green Bay Packers. The 24-year old, 6’0”, 205-pound Johnson was originally drafted in the 7th round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Packers. As a rookie, Johnson played in 12 regular-season games with four starts. He was credited with 24 tackles, one interception, and three pass defenses.

To make room for Johnson, the Giants waived safety Gervarrius Owens. The Giants selected Owens in the 7th round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He could be re-signed to the Practice Squad if he goes unclaimed.

The Giants also placed inside linebacker Dyontae Johnson (ankle) on Injured Reserve. Since Johnson was placed on IR after the 53-man roster was established, he is eligible to return this season after Week 4. The Giants signed Johnson as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2023 NFL Draft. He spent the entire season on the team’s Practice Squad.

To fill Johnson’s roster spot, the team signed inside linebacker Curtis Bolton to the 53-man roster. The 28-year old, 6’0”, 228-pound Bolton was originally signed by the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2019 NFL Draft. Bolton has spent time with the Packers (2019-2020), Houston Texans (2020), Indianapolis Colts (2021), San Francisco 49ers (2021), Detroit Lions (2021), Las Vegas Raiders (2022-2023), and Miami Dolphins (2024). The Dolphins cut him on Tuesday. Overall, Bolton has played in 28 regular-season games with no starts, accruing just 16 tackles. Almost all of his playing time has come on special teams.

GIANTS SIGN 16 PLAYERS TO THE PRACTICE SQUAD…

The New York Giants have officially re-signed the following 16 players to the team’s Practice Squad:

RB Dante Miller

WR Isaiah Hodgins

WR Miles Boykin

FB Jakob Johnson

TE Lawrence Cager

OT Joshua Miles

OG Marcellus Johnson

OC Jimmy Morrissey

DL Casey Rogers

DL Elijah Garcia (not officially announced yet)

OLB Tomon Fox

ILB K.J. Cloyd

ILB Ty Summers

S Alex Johnson

S Raheem Layne

PK Jude McAtamney (International Exemption)

All of the players except for Garcia and Summers were with the Giants in training camp.

The 26-year old, 6’5”, 302-pound Garcia was originally signed by the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2022 NFL Draft. He spent most of his rookie season on the Rams’ Practice Squad until he was signed by the Denver Broncos to their 53-man roster in December 2022. He played in two games for the Broncos in 2022 and three in 2023. The Broncos waived him on Tuesday.

The 28-year old, 6’1”, 241-pound Summers was originally drafted in the 7th round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers. He has spent time with the Packers (2019-2022), Jacksonville Jaguars (2022), New Orleans Saints (2022-2023), Jacksonville Jaguars (2024), and Detroit Lions (2024). Overall, Summers has played in 67 regular-season games with one start. He has been credited with 60 tackles, one pass defense, and one fumble recovery. Most of his playing time has come on special teams. The Lions released him on Tuesday.

The Giants have room for one more player on the Practice Squad due to McAtamney’s exemption.

GIANTS UNRETIRE #1 AND GIVE IT TO MALIK NABERS…

The New York Giants have decided to unretire jersey #1 and give it to WR Malik Nabers. In 1935, the Giants made Ray Flaherty (No. 1) the first American professional athlete to see his number retired. Flaherty played offensive and defensive end for the Giants in 1929, 1931-1935.

INJURY REPORT…

TE Lawrence Cager (groin), ILB Micah McFadden (groin), and ILB Dyontae Johnson (ankle) did not practice. Johnson was later placed on Injured Reserve.

GENERAL MANAGER JOE SCHOEN AND HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

The transcript of Joe Schoen’s and Brian Daboll’s press conference on Wednesday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The team practices again on Thursday afternoon (12:30-2:00PM). Head Coach Brian Daboll and select players will also address the media.