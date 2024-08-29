Austin Schlottmann to IR; Jakob Johnson to the 53-Man Roster

MORE NEW YORK GIANTS ROSTER MOVES…

The New York Giants have placed OC Austin Schlottmann on Injured Reserve with a broken fibula that he suffered in Wednesday’s practice. No surgery is required but he will likely miss 8-10 weeks of the season. To fill that roster spot, the Giants signed FB/TE Jakob Johnson from the Practice Squad.

The Giants have also signed cornerbacks Art Green and Duke Shelley to the Practice Squad.

The 24-year old, 6’1”, 201-pound Green was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Denver Broncos after the 2023 NFL Draft. Green spent most of his rookie season on Denver’s Practice Squad. The Broncos waived him on Monday.

The 27-year old, 5’9”, 176-pound Shelley was originally drafted in the 6th round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears. He has spent time with the Bears (2019-2022), Minnesota Vikings (2022, 2024), Las Vegas Raiders (2023), and Los Angeles Rams (2023). The Vikings released him on Tuesday. Overall, Shelley has played in 52 regular-season games with 11 starts, accruing 92 tackles, one interceptions, 14 pass defenses, and one fumble recovery.

INJURY REPORT…

Besides the seven players on Injured Reserve, ILB Micah McFadden (groin) was the only player not to do something at practice.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

The transcript of Brian Daboll’s press conference on Thursday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The players are off Friday through Sunday. There will be no media availability to the team on those days.