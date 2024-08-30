Giants Re-Sign Adoree’ Jackson, Re-Sign Gervarrius Owens to Practice Squad

The New York Giants have re-signed cornerback Adoree’ Jackson to a reported 1-year contract. Jackson, who became an unrestricted free agent in March, was still available on the open market. It is not currently known what the corresponding 53-man roster move will be to make room for Jackson.

The team also re-signed safety Gervarrius Owens to the Practice Squad. In order to make room for Owens, the team terminated the Practice Squad contract of inside linebacker K.J. Cloyd.

The injury-prone Jackson did not play as well in 2023, giving up too many big plays in the passing game and missing too many tackles. Jackson once again missed time with injuries, one game with a neck injury and two with a concussion. In 14 starts (88 percent of defensive snaps), he finished the season with 63 tackles, one forced fumble, one interception he returned for a touchdown, and eight pass defenses. He was also flagged four times.

Jackson was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the 1st round of the 2017 NFL Draft. The Giants signed Jackson in March 2021 after he was cut by the Titans. One of his biggest problems has been his inability to stay on the field. Jackson has missed games for five consecutive years, and three years in a row with the Giants. In 2021, he missed four games with a quad and one game due to COVID; in 2022, he missed seven games with an MCL sprain. However, in 2022, he was clearly the team’s best corner when he did play, being able to match-up against some of the League’s better wide receivers. Jackson is an average-sized corner (5’11”, 185 pounds) who can run and play a physical game in man coverage. He does not make a lot of plays on the football, however, with just four career interceptions.

The Giants selected Owens in the 7th round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He impressed in the summer and made the 53-man roster, but only played in three games as a rookie, exclusively on special teams. The Giants signed Cloyd in August 2024. He was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Minnesota Vikings after the 2024 NFL Draft. The Vikings waived him in late July.