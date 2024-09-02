Brian Daboll Addresses the Media; Practice Squad Moves

NEW YORK GIANTS ROSTER MOVES…

As the corresponding roster move when the Giants officially signed CB Adoree’ Jackson on Saturday, the team terminated the contract of FB/TE Jakob Johnson from the 53-man roster and re-signed him to the Practice Squad. To make room for Johnson, the team terminated the Practice Squad contract of WR Miles Boykin.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

The transcript of Brian Daboll’s press conference on Monday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants practice on Tuesday afternoon (12:45-2:45PM). Head Coach Brian Daboll and select players will also address the media.