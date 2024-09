Hosts John and Eric discuss are joined by former New York Giants defensive lineman Leonard Marshall , who was just named the 26th best player in team history. We discuss the type of defense Leonard played, his career arc, and great moments from games and seasons. At one point, the discussion turns emotional. You can watch or listen via YouTube , Spotify , or Amazon Music .

