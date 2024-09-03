Giants Prepare for the Minnesota Vikings

SEPTEMBER 3, 2024 GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

The first official injury report will be released on Wednesday. However, according to press reports, ILB Micah McFadden (groin) was limited to individual drills and WR Gunner Olszewski (groin) did not appear to be fully practicing.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

The transcript of Brian Daboll’s press conference on Tuesday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube/Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants practice on Wednesday afternoon (12:45-2:45PM). The team’s coordinators and select players will also address the media.