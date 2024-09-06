No Giants Expected to Miss Vikings Game

SEPTEMBER 6, 2024 GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

OLB Brian Burns (ankle), ILB Micah McFadden (groin), S Dane Belton (back), WR Gunner Olszewski (groin), and QB Drew Lock (abdomen) were limited in practice on Friday. All five players are expected to be available for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

ROSTER MOVES – ROSTER REMAINS AT 52…

The Giants have terminated the contract of ILB Carter Coughlin from the 53-man roster and re-signed him to the Practice Squad. To make room for Coughlin there, the team terminated the Practice Squad contract of FB Jakob Johnson. The Giants still have not filled the 53-man roster spot created by cutting Coughlin so the roster remains at 52.

The team also waived WR Isaiah McKenzie and OT Yodny Cajuste from Injured Reserve with injury settlements.

GIANTS RESTRUCTURE BOBBY OKEREKE’S CONTRACT…

The Giants have restructured the contract of ILB Bobby Okereke in order to create $4.5 million in additional space against the 2024 NFL salary cap.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

The transcript of Brian Daboll’s press conference on Friday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media availability to the team on Saturday. The play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.