BBI 2024 CONTRIBUTION CAMPAIGN BEGINS…

Please consider helping to support the continued existence and operation of BigBlueInteractive.com (BBI). For details, see our Contribution Page.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS 28 – NEW YORK GIANTS 6…

For the second year in a row, the New York Giants were humiliated in their home opener, this time by the Minnesota Vikings by a score of 28-6. The Giants are 0-1 to start the 2024 NFL season.

The Giants were held to an embarrassing 240 total net yards with 74 rushing yards and just 166 net passing yards. In the first half, the Giants were limited to 5 first downs, 87 total net yards with 51 net passing yards. Quarterback Daniel Jones threw two interceptions, including a pick-6 and the team was flagged 9 times for almost 100 penalty yards.

Defensively, the Giants allowed journeyman quarterback Sam Darnold to complete his first 11 passes. The Vikings had touchdown drives of 65, 99, and 70 yards. Edge rushers Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux were invisible on the pass rush and the team’s only sack came from nose tackle Dexter Lawrence early in the game.

The Vikings won the coin toss and elected to defer. The Giants quickly found themselves in a 4th-and-19 situation and punted. However, things were looking up for New York as the Vikings turned the ball over on 3rd-and-16 when cornerback Dru Phillips forced a fumble that was recovered by linebacker Bobby Okereke at the 20-yard line. The Giants picked up one first down but settled for a 23-yard field goal. After that, it was all down hill for the Giants.

Minnesota responded with a 5-play, 65-yard touchdown drive that was aided by a 36-yard pass interference penalty on cornerback Adoree’ Jackson on 3rd-and-8. Three plays later, running back Aaron Jones scored from three yards out. The Giants ran 10 plays on their next possession, with a net gain of just 32 yards before punting. The ball was downed at the Minnesota 1-yard line. However, the Vikings easily drove down the field in 11 plays and 99 yards to go up 14-3. The touchdown came on a 4th-and-2 throw from the 3-yard line where wide receiver Justin Jefferson beat cornerback Tae Banks.

Despite two more possessions by the Giants and one more by the Vikings, the game remained 14-3 at the half.

The Vikings took complete control of the game on the first possession of the second half. A facemask penalty called on Thibodeaux allowed the Vikings to continue this possession after a 9-yard reception on 3rd-and-16. Jones gained 31 rushing yards on the next two plays before cornerback Cor’Dale Flott was roasted for a 21-yard touchdown by wideout Jalen Nailor. Vikings 21 – Giants 3.

New York’s last hurrah came on the ensuing drive as the Giants gained 39 yards on 11 plays to set up a 50-yard field goal by place kicker Graham Gano. The Vikings went three-and-out, but any momentum immediately evaporated by Jones’ being picked off at the 10-yard line while attempting a bubble screen to wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson. Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel returned the interception for a touchdown and a 28-6 advantage. With 4:22 left in the 3rd quarter, the Giants faithful began to head for the exits.

The Giants went three-and-out. Linebacker Darius Muasau picked off a pass that was tipped high into the air by Lawrence. Early in the 4th quarter, the Giants threatened to score, but Jones threw an ill-advised pass in the end zone on 4th-and-8 that was intercepted. The last 13:40 was pretty uneventful as the game was already decided. The Giants did turn the ball over on downs at the Minnesota 8-yard line with just under five minutes to play.

Jones finished the game 22-of-42 for 186 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions. His leading receivers were Wan’Dale Robinson (6 catches for 44 yards) and Malik Nabers (5 catches for 66 yards). Devin Singletary led rushers with just 37 yards on 10 carries.

GAME VIDEO LOWLIGHTS are available on YouTube.

ROSTER MOVES, PRACTICE SQUAD ELEVATIONS, INACTIVES, AND INJURY REPORT…

On Saturday, the Giants terminated the contract of ILB Curtis Bolton, with the team playing the game with only 51 players on the 53-man roster. The Giants also activated (standard elevation) inside linebackers Carter Coughlin and Ty Summers from the Practice Squad.

Inactive for the game were QB Tommy DeVito (3rd QB), OG Jake Kubas, OLB Boogie Basham, CB Tre Hawkins, and S Anthony Johnson.

WR Gunner Olszewski re-injured his groin in warm-ups before the game and did not play.

Injured in the game were ILB Carter Coughlin (pectoral) and CB Nick McCloud (knee). ESPN is reporting that Coughlin may have torn his pec, which would likely end his season. TE Chris Manhertz (unknown) was spotted heading into the X-ray room after the game.

POST-GAME REACTION…

Transcripts and video clips of post-game media sessions with Head Coach Brian Daboll and the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

Head Coach Brian Daboll will address the media on Monday.