Brian Daboll Addresses Giants-Vikings Disaster

NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY UPDATE…

Head Coach Brian Daboll provided the following update to those players before or during Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings:

CB Nick McCloud (knee): “I’d say more day-to-day. Maybe week-to-week, but I think more day-to-day.”

WR Gunner Olszewski (groin): “He’s going to be out for weeks.”

WR Darius Slayton (concussion): “In concussion protocol.”

ILB Carter Coughlin (pectoral): “He’ll be out for months.”

SEPTEMBER 9, 2024 BRIAN DABOLL PRESS CONFERENCE…

New York Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll addressed the media on Monday (VIDEO):

Q: What did you see when you went back and looked at your offense, and specifically your quarterback?

BRIAN DABOLL: Yeah, I’d say there were some good things, but there were certainly a lot of things we can improve on. We had some missed opportunities within there, I’d say, throughout the first and second halves. So again, the detail, cleaning up some stuff, I’d say not just with the quarterback, but with everybody. We’re going to have to do that.

Q: Specifically, when you look at (quarterback) Daniel (Jones), is there the one thing that you looked at and said, ‘We need his timing better, we need his accuracy better, we need him to get the ball out quicker’?

BRIAN DABOLL: Yeah, I’d just say for all of us, we can all do a better job.

Q: And do you plan on sticking with Daniel at this point, because he’s clearly your starter at this point?

BRIAN DABOLL: Yes.

Q: There’s a lot of breakdown, a lot of stories for any quarterback, when an incomplete pass, is it the rush, is it the receiver, is it the route? Were there several throws in the game where there was just either a footwork or just a mechanics issue where the ball did not go where it needed to go?

BRIAN DABOLL: Yeah, I’d say decisions for the most part, people we were looking at, where we were throwing, were good. Obviously, there were some, whether it was an inaccuracy because of a base or maybe there was pressure. There’s a variety of reasons for that. But it takes all 11. We’ve got to clean it all up.

Q: And do you have to revisit at all anything? You did a lot of things this summer and spring to get your team more ready for the opener to have different results from last year. Do you kind of look back and think, ‘do I have to get guys preseason snaps?’ Why was the offense seemingly so not prepared to play in an NFL game yesterday?

BRIAN DABOLL: I’d say this, you look at everything all the time. And we all got to do a better job.

Q: (Wide receiver) Jalin Hyatt left the locker room very quickly after the game. Were you satisfied with the opportunities or not that he had yesterday?

BRIAN DABOLL: Yeah, he’s our third/fourth receiver. So, you play with (wide receiver Malik) Nabers and (wide receiver) Wan’Dale (Robinson) is in the slot. And (wide receiver Darius) Slayton played the majority of the snaps ahead of Hyatt. We have certain plays and rolls for Jalin. And that could change week to week, but this week that’s what it was.

Q: I haven’t gotten yet the percentage of playing time sheet that we get after these games. But (outside linebacker Kayvon) Thibodeaux was credited with, I believe, a quarterback hurry as his only stat line. Where would you be on that sort of a finish for the first game of the season?

BRIAN DABOLL: Based on how the game went, I think we can all do a better job. So, we’re all accountable to it. We make no excuses. And we’ll watch this one here in 10 minutes and correct the things we’ve got to get corrected and move on to Washington.

Q: A couple of personnel things that seemed a lot different than what you guys showed us all summer. And obviously I know there’s a week and a half or so of practice we haven’t seen. But I was wondering if you could shed some light on (Jalin) Hyatt. But (inside linebacker) Darius (Muasau) playing over, I assume, a healthy (inside linebacker) Micah McFadden because he wasn’t on the injury report. (cornerback) Cor’Dale (Flott) in the slot after not taking a single snap all of camp.

BRIAN DABOLL: Yeah, Micah would have been on a or was on a pitch count. And if Darius was playing well, we would just play Darius unless we needed to play Micah in that case, which, again pitch count, whether that’s 15, 20 plays, whatever it may be. But if Darius was playing and playing well, we were going to let that go.

Q: Next one’s (Cor’Dale) Flott.

BRIAN DABOLL: Yeah, Flott. Just getting ready to go here for the first game, we thought that that was the best thing for us. Now, is that going to stay the same? Probably not, to be honest with you. Flott will probably play outside more. But for this week, that’s what we thought was best.

Q: And then (safety/inside linebacker Isaiah) Simmons was the third one.

BRIAN DABOLL: Yeah, based on – so, (safety Tyler) Nubin was starting safety. And our money position, we went with (safety Dane) Belton.

Q: And then the follow-up on Daniel (Jones) would be, obviously you guys were up front with him all offseason about your draft plans, your quarterback interviews. (Senior Vice President and General Manager) Joe (Schoen) has talked about that a million times. Do you have any thought that maybe his psyche? We talk so much about sports psychology now, that his confidence was rattled or that his psyche was rattled, that maybe you guys don’t have full confidence in him anymore and that manifested on the field?

BRIAN DABOLL: I thought we had a good week. Good week of preparation. And again, it’s on all 11 (players). It’s on the coaches. It’s on me. So, we’ll work hard to fix that and come up with something better than we did, against Washington.

Q: Why’d you lean so heavily on big personnel offensively yesterday?

BRIAN DABOLL: We were expecting a heavy dose of pressure, too. But, it gives you a little bit more flexibility with the run, potentially settles defenses down. And then you’re marrying run action pass with some of your runs, I’d say. But one of the reasons was to see if we can settle things down. But, they settled it down on their own.

Q: And as far as (quarterback) DJ (Daniel Jones), how do you think he saw things pre-snap yesterday? It seemed like it was the one time there was an unblocked rusher. He just didn’t seem to see him. I’m trying to think of other plays like that off the top of my head. But, pre-snap, what was your assessment of how he saw things?

BRIAN DABOLL: They disguised some. That was one of the one of the deals that they were doing. I’d say that that particular pressure you were talking about, we got to do a better job of communication and making sure everybody’s lined up on the same page. That wasn’t him necessarily not seeing that one. But look, nothing was good enough. So, make no excuses. Got to work to get better.

Q: What did you think of the pass rush as a whole and the (outside linebacker) Kayvon (Thibodeaux)-(outside linebacker) Brian (Burns) tandem? And I know we saw (outside linebacker) Azeez (Ojulari) out there a little bit at times, too, together.

BRIAN DABOLL: I think some of the games were good, the stunts and the games we used. I’d say the pressure was really good inside with (defensive lineman) Dexter (Lawrence) when he was lined up in there. Again, they played the game. They played it well. They were playing in favorable situations. They get up, we get down. The game’s controlled a little bit. So, we got to do a better job of playing complementary football. Offense, defense, kicking game to make sure that we can get into more of those situations.

Q: Just a quick follow-up, what did you think of the defensive game calling that (Defensive Coordinator) Shane (Bowen) did yesterday? It was his first game action.

BRIAN DABOLL: Yeah, Shane (Bowen) was prepared. I thought he did a good job.

Q: You said (quarterback) Daniel (Jones) is still your starter. Are you guys talking about or considering bringing another quarterback in as a competition or as a different option if Daniel (Jones) ends up not being the starter at some point?

BRIAN DABOLL: Nope.

Q: Are you going to give any more reps or change the reps in practice for (quarterback) Drew (Lock) or (quarterback) Tommy (DeVito)?

BRIAN DABOLL: Nope.

Q: What did ownership tell you coming out of yesterday’s game?

BRIAN DABOLL: Ownership conversations that I have are private. We didn’t play well. We didn’t coach well. I said that after the game. We’ve got to do a better job.

Q: Last one, injury updates. (Cornerback) Nick McCloud, is that going to be long-term? I heard you say (cornerback Cor’Dale) Flott is going to play more outside…

BRIAN DABOLL: I’d say more day-to-day. Maybe week-to-week, but I think more day-to-day. I’ll have more info on him. (Wide receiver) Gunner (Olszewski), he’s going to be out for weeks. (Wide receiver) Darius Slayton is in concussion protocol. (Inside linebacker) Carter Coughlin, he’ll be out for months. That’s what I’ve got so far.

Q: (Quarterback) Drew Lock, if he had to go in a game right now, could he play at his normal level?

BRIAN DABOLL: He could.

Q: What’s your message to your fans who left frustrated yesterday?

BRIAN DABOLL: I understand it. Our job is to produce, and we didn’t get the job done.

Q: What’s the challenge of turning this around quickly?

BRIAN DABOLL: Well, it’s the first game of the year. It’s a long NFL season. Make the corrections you need to make. We’ll meet here in a few minutes. There was some good, there was some not-so-good. Make the corrections, be consistent, and get ready for a good week of preparation against Washington.

Q: Do you think the game was an aberration? A game not indicative of your personnel and talent?

BRIAN DABOLL: Yeah, I’d just say give credit to Minnesota. They did a good job. There were some things that we did well. Third down was better than it’s been. Explosive plays, I thought we did a good job on #18 (wide receiver Justin Jefferson) minus the one play, obviously, that went for 44 (yards). (We) didn’t score any points. It’s hard to win a game when you don’t do that offensively. Have to do a good job there. Had some good plays on special teams. But, again, give them credit. They did a good job, and we didn’t do good enough.

Q: What did you think of your offensive line play on Sunday? (Tackle) Andrew Thomas, after the game, didn’t sound real happy with it. And a follow-up to that on (quarterback) Daniel (Jones). Did you feel like Daniel (Jones) created some of his own problems in the pocket yesterday?

BRIAN DABOLL: I’d just say, offensively, defensively, kicking game-wise, none of it was where we needed it to be. There’s definitely certain things we’re going to work on improving, and that’s what we’re going to try to do.

Q: Quick follow-up on (wide receiver) Gunner (Olszewski). There’s nothing you can do about a pre-game injury, but did you guys believe after all the weeks that he was out with the groin, did you believe he was fully healthy entering the game yesterday?

BRIAN DABOLL: Yeah, that’s why he was out there.

Q: With (wide receiver) Gunner (Olszewski) out, is (wide receiver Darius) Slayton still your punt returner?

BRIAN DABOLL: Well, we have a couple guys. We’re actually doing a workout… They’re doing a workout right now as we speak. We’ll make a decision on that after this workout.

Q: One of the things I went back and looked at the play-by-play, and you guys put yourselves in a lot of second and third and long. How do you change that?

BRIAN DABOLL: Be productive on first down. Be able to run the ball, complete passes, stay on track and not have penalties. But playing in that obvious pass situation, good things usually don’t happen when you do that. So, you’ve got to stay two-dimensional. Play good on early downs, which helps on not having long downs. Seven of 13 on third (down) and one to nine (yards), and one out of seven on third (down) and 10-plus (yards), with numerous second and longs. So, obviously not a good enough job.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The players are off on Tuesday and there is no media availability to the team. The players return to practice on Wednesday.