Hosts John and Eric review the opening day disaster against the Minnesota Vikings. They discuss the long-term implications of the loss for the entire franchise, including General Manager Joe Schoen, Head Coach Brian Daboll, and quarterback Daniel Jones. You can watch or listen via YouTube , Spotify , or Amazon Music .

