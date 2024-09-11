Wednesday’s New York Giants Injury Report; Roster Moves

SEPTEMBER 11, 2024 GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

WR Darius Slayton (concussion), WR Gunner Olszewski (groin), ILB Darius Muasau (knee), and CB Nick McCloud (knee) did not practice on Wednesday

ILB Micah McFadden (groin) fully practiced.

ROSTER MOVES – GIANTS ROSTER BACK AT 53…

With two roster spots open, the Giants have re-signed FB/TE Jakob Johnson and signed WR/Returner Ihmir Smith-Marsette to the 53-man roster. The 25-year old, 6’1”, 185-pound Smith-Marsette was originally drafted in the 5th round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings. He has spent time with the Vikings (2021), Chicago Bears (2022), Kansas City Chiefs (2022-2023), and Carolina Panthers (2023-2024). The Panthers cut him in late August. Smith-Marsette has played in 33-regular season games with one start, catching 14 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns. He has experience returning punts (8.7 yards per return with one touchdown) and kickoffs (20 yards per return).

The team also re-signed ILB Curtis Bolton and signed OLB Cade Mays to the Practice Squad. OL Marcellus Johnson had his Practice Squad contract terminated. The 25-year old, 6’6”, 325-pound Mays was originally drafted in the 6th round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers. In two seasons, Johnson played in 27 regular-season games with seven starts for the Panthers. Carolina waived Mays in late August 2024.

ILB Carter Coughlin (pectoral) was placed on the Practice Squad/Injured List.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants practice on Thursday afternoon (12:45-2:45PM). The team’s coordinators and select players will also address the media.