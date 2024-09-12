Malik Nabers Added to Injury Report; Coordinators Speak

SEPTEMBER 12, 2024 GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

WR Gunner Olszewski (groin), ILB Darius Muasau (knee), and CB Nick McCloud (knee) did not practice on Thursday.

WR Malik Nabers (knee) and WR Darius Slayton (concussion) were limited.

ILB Micah McFadden (groin) fully practiced.

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants practice on Friday (11:45AM-1:15PM). Head Coach Brian Daboll, the position coaches, and select players will also address the media.