Malik Nabers and Darius Slayton Expected to Play

SEPTEMBER 13, 2024 GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

WR Gunner Olszewski (groin), ILB Darius Muasau (knee), and CB Nick McCloud (knee) did not practice on Friday. All three have been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders.

WR Malik Nabers (knee), WR Darius Slayton (concussion), and ILB Micah McFadden (groin) fully practiced. All three are expected to play on Sunday.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following coaches are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants travel to Maryland on Saturday in advance of their game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.