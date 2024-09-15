WASHINGTON COMMANDERS 21 – NEW YORK GIANTS 18…

The wheels are rapidly beginning to fall off another failed regime for the New York Giants. A mind-boggling decision to not have a reserve kicker available, horrific defense, and untimely mistakes on offense caused a 21-18 loss to the Washington Commanders. In an all-too-common occurrence, the Giants once again find themselves at 0-2 with the season barely on life support.

Place kicker Graham Gano, who suddenly appeared on the injury report on Saturday with a groin issue, was spotted by multiple reporters in discomfort during pre-game warm-ups. For some unknown reason, the Giants had decided to not elevate place kicker Jude McAtamney from the Practice Squad on Saturday. That cost New York dearly when Gano was lost on the opening kickoff with a pulled hamstring. Punter Jamie Gillan missed one extra point and the Giants spent the rest of the day eschewing extra points and field goal attempts. New York was 0-for-2 on 2-point conversion attempts and turned the ball over on downs on their last drive when in field goal range. Six potential points lost in a three-point defeat.

Equally disturbing for the Giants was a defense that allowed seven scoring drives on seven possessions (not counting the kneel-down before half). While all seven drives only resulted in field goals, time and time again, the Giants allowed the Commanders to convert on 3rd-and-long. The drives:

16 plays, 64 yards. Converted on 3rd-and-9, 3rd-and-1, and 4th-and-1.

10 plays, 43 yards, Converted on 3rd-and-4.

14 plays, 74 yards, Converted on on two 3rd-and-13s.

9 plays, 56 yards. Converted on 3rd-and-8.

9 plays 59 yards. Converted on 3rd-and-1 (had been 2nd-and-13).

9 plays, 45 yards. Converted on 3rd-and-5.

8 plays, 65 yards. Game-winning drive with 2:04 on the clock.

The Commanders dominated time of possession 37:32 to 22:28. They out-gained New York in firsts downs (22 to 18), total net yards (425 to 304), net yards rushing (215 to 129), and net yards passing (226 to 178). They also won the crucial turnover battle 1-to-0. The Commanders were 7-of-14 on 3rd down (50 percent) and 1-of-1 on 4th down (100 percent).

Offensively, the Giants did not play poorly in the first half, scoring two touchdowns on their three possessions. The Giants were also moving the ball on the first possession of the second half, but running back Devin Singletary, who otherwise had a strong game, fumbled the ball away on a 15-yard run at the Washington 35-yard line.

The Giants went three-and-out on their second possession of the second half before putting together a 13-play, 70-yard touchdown drive that briefly gave them an 18-15 lead early in the 4th quarter. After Washington tied the game up at 18-18 with seven minutes to play, the Giants were able to drive to Washington’s 22-yard line, but wide receiver Malik Nabers, who also had a strong game, dropped the 4th-and-4 pass, turning the ball over on downs in field-goal range.

Washington then easily drove 65 yards in eight plays to set up the game-winning field goal with no time left on the clock.

Quarterback Daniel Jones finished the game 16-of-28 for 178 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. He was only sacked once. Eighteen of his 28 throws were directed at Malik Nabers, who caught 10 for 127 yards and one touchdown. The other score went to wideout Wan’Dale Robinson. Devin Singletary carried the ball 16 times for 95 yards and a touchdown, averaging 5.9 yards per carry.

Defensively, the Giants accrued five sacks and a remarkable 10 tackles for losses, but they could not stop the run, allowing over 200 yards on the ground. Quarterback Jayden Daniels only threw six incomplete passes and the Giants did not force a turnover.

GAME VIDEO LOWLIGHTS are available on YouTube.

ROSTER MOVES, PRACTICE SQUAD ELEVATIONS, INACTIVES, AND INJURY REPORT…

On Saturday, the Giants placed WR Gunner Olszewski (groin) on Injured Reserve, leaving the 53-man roster at 52 players. The Giants also activated (standard elevation) inside linebackers Tomon Fox and Ty Summers from the Practice Squad.

Inactive for the game were ILB Darius Muasau (knee), CB Nick McCloud (knee), QB Tommy DeVito (3rd QB), OG Jake Kubas, OLB Boogie Basham, and S Anthony Johnson.

PK Graham Gano (hamstring) was injured on the game’s opening play and did not return.

POST-GAME REACTION…

Transcripts and video clips of post-game media sessions with Head Coach Brian Daboll and the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

Head Coach Brian Daboll will address the media on Monday.