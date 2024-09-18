Wednesday’s Injury Report; Giants Roster Moves

SEPTEMBER 18, 2024 GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

CB Nick McCloud (knee) was the only player on the 53-man roster to not practice on Wednesday

OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (shoulder), ILB Darius Muasau (knee), and LB/DB Isaiah Simmons (not injury related – personal) practiced on a limited basis.

ROSTER MOVES – GRAHAM GANO TO IR, GIANTS SIGN NEW KICKER…

As expected, the Giants have placed PK Graham Gano (hamstring) on Injured Reserve. Gano will have to remain on IR for at least four games. Replacing him will be PK Greg Joseph, who the Giants signed off of the Practice Squad of the Detroit Lions. The 30-year old, 6’0”, 208-pound Joseph was born in South Africa. He was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Miami Dolphins after the 2018 NFL Draft. Joseph has spent time with the Dolphins (2018), Cleveland Browns (2018-2019), Carolina Panthers (2019), Tennessee Titans (2019-2020), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2020), Minnesota Vikings (2021-2023), Green Bay Packers (2024), and Lions (2024). Overall, Joseph has played in 67 regular-season games, converting on 100-of-121 field goal attempts (82.6 percent) with along of 61 yards (a game-winner against the Giants in 2022).

The Giants also claimed OLB Patrick Johnson off of waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles. The 26-year old, 6’2”, 248-pound Johnson was originally drafted in the 7th round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Eagles. He has played in 49 regular-season games with two starts, accruing 35 tackles, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. Most of his playing time has come on special teams although he did play in more than 20 percent of defensive snaps for the Eagles in 2022.

The Giants practice on Thursday afternoon (12:45-2:45PM). The team’s coordinators and select players will also address the media.