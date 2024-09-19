Thursday’s Giants Injury Update; Coordinators Address Media

SEPTEMBER 19, 2024 GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

CB Nick McCloud (knee) and LB/DB Isaiah Simmons (not injury related – personal) did not practice on Thursday.

OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (shoulder) and ILB Darius Muasau (knee), practiced on a limited basis.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants practice on Friday (11:45AM-1:15PM). Head Coach Brian Daboll and select players will also address the media.