Thursday’s Giants Injury Update; Coordinators Address Media

SEPTEMBER 19, 2024 GIANTS INJURY REPORT…
CB Nick McCloud (knee) and LB/DB Isaiah Simmons (not injury related – personal) did not practice on Thursday.
OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (shoulder) and ILB Darius Muasau (knee), practiced on a limited basis.
THE COACHES SPEAK…
Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following coaches are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:
- Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator Mike Kafka (Video)
- Defensive Coordinator Shane Bowen (Video)
- Special Teams Coordinator Michael Ghobrial (Video)
THE PLAYERS SPEAK…
Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube/Giants.com:
WHAT’S UP NEXT…
The Giants practice on Friday (11:45AM-1:15PM). Head Coach Brian Daboll and select players will also address the media.