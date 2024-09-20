Brian Burns “Questionable” for Game Against Browns

SEPTEMBER 20, 2024 GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

CB Nick McCloud (knee) was the only player on the 53-man roster who did not practice on Friday. He has officially been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches (abdomen), OLB Brian Burns (groin), OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (shoulder) and ILB Darius Muasau (knee) practiced on a limited basis. Burns and Muasau are “questionable” for the game. Nunez-Roches and Thibodeaux are expected to play.

RT Jermaine Eluemunor (neck) fully practiced and is expected to play.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

The transcript of Brian Daboll’s press conference on Friday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.

WR JALIN HYATT…

The transcript of WR Jalin Hyatt’s press session on Friday is available in The Corner Forum.

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media availability to the team on Saturday as the team travels to Cleveland to play the Browns on Sunday.