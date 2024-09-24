Tuesday’s New York Giants Injury Report; Press Conferences

SEPTEMBER 24, 2024 GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

Because of the short week, the New York Giants are conducting walk-throughs rather than regular practices. The team issued an identical injury report after their walk-through practices on Monday and Tuesday.

CB Dru Phillips (calf) and CB Adoree’ Jackson (calf) did not practice.

WR Darius Slayton (thumb), DL Dexter Lawrence (foot), ILB Micah McFadden (back), and CB Nick McCloud (knee) were limited.

RT Jermaine Eluemunor (thumb) and OC John Michael Schmitz (neck) fully practiced.

ROSTER MOVES…

The Giants have waived FB Jakob Johnson and have placed TE Lawrence Cager on the Practice Squad/Injured List with an unknown injury. The Giants now have an opening on the 53-man roster.

To fill the vacancy on the Practice Squad, the team has signed TE Joel Wilson. The 24-year old, 6’4”, 242-pound Wilson was originally signed by the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2023 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Saints (2023), Buffalo Bills (2023), and Green Bay Packers (2023-2024). The Packers waived him in late August.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

The transcript of Brian Daboll’s press conference on Tuesday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube/Giants.com: