Preview: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants, September 26, 2024

THE STORYLINE:

The New York Giants are still in dire straights, but they have a tremendous opportunity to steady the ship on Thursday night. The Dallas Cowboys have owned the Giants since 2016. However, based on what we have seen from both teams thus far this year, the talent gap on both lines of scrimmage has closed. Indeed, the Giants may be better up front, but that needs to be proven on the playing field.

THE INJURY REPORT:

WR Darius Slayton (thumb – questionable)

RT Jermaine Eluemunor (thumb – probable)

OC John Michael Schmitz (neck – probable)

DL Dexter Lawrence (foot – probable)

ILB Micah McFadden (back – probable)

CB Adoree Jackson (calf – out)

CB Dru Phillips (calf – out)

CB Nick McCloud (knee – probable)

GIANTS ON OFFENSE:

Like the Giants, the Cowboys had to replace their defensive coordinator this offseason when Dan Quinn left for Washington. Long-time DC Mike Zimmer replaced him and, thus far, the results have been terrible for the Cowboys. Whether this is simply growing pains or the result of an actual decline in talent and coaching remains to be seen.

This Giants team is built more to throw the ball than run it. But this offensive line and the backs appear good enough to present a legitimate ground game. Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka should not get too cute on Thursday. Run the ball against a soft Dallas Cowboys defense that is dead last in run defense and allowing a stunning 185 yards per game.

The Cowboys are weak at defensive tackle and their linebackers are not playing the run very well. Edge rushers Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence have given the Giants fits in recent years, but Lawrence will be facing Jermaine Eluemunor this time and not Evan Neal or Tyre Phillips. Parsons has given Andrew Thomas issues in the past. One of the other reasons to focus on running the ball is minimize Parsons’ opportunities to wreck the game with his pass rush. Pound the ball between the tackles and stay with it. The Giants should have an advantage with their interior trio.

That all said, points come off of the passing game. Daniel Jones has strung together two solid performances in a row, with a few hiccups. Can he make it three in a row, while also improving his accuracy on the deep ball? Lifetime, Jones is 1-7 against the Cowboys with just four touchdown passes (and five interceptions) and averaging just a paltry 163 yards per game. That won’t get it done on Thursday, especially if New York’s secondary struggles against the Cowboys’ passing attack.

Jones’ top three targets this year have been Malik Nabers (23 catches, 3 touchdowns), Wan’Dale Robinson (15 catches, 1 touchdown), and Devin Singletary (9 catches). The team is not getting much production thus far out of Darius Slayton or the tight ends. The Cowboys are likely to keep Trevon Diggs on Nabers, the beginning of a head-to-head battle that is likely to be a headliner for at least a few years. How well Nabers does against Diggs, and how well the other New York receivers can take advantage of their individual match-ups will be crucial. Robinson will face Jourdan Lewis, who has been a solid slot corner. The Giants need Slayton (who is questionable) or Jalin Hyatt to make some noise against the weak link, rookie Caelen Carson (late note: Carson is listed as “doubtful” for the game).

The other headliner is Andrew Thomas against Parsons. Thomas did not play particularly well against Myles Garrett on Sunday. They need Thomas at his best. For the first time in years, the Giants can actually win a game up front on this side of the ball if all five offensive linemen come ready to play.

GIANTS ON DEFENSE:

The wild card that nobody can yet answer is was last Sunday’s performance against the Browns a mirage? The Giants went from a run defense sieve up front with no pass rush to a team that held the opposing running backs to under 50 yards while registering 17 quarterback hits and eight sacks. Function of the players learning the new defense? Quality of opponent? Better coaching? Better play? Who knows? But if the Giants can play at 70-80 percent of the level that they did against Cleveland, they have a good shot to upset the Cowboys.

Dallas’ offensive line still has talent but it is not as strong as it has been in the past. Two rookies are starting, 1st rounder Tyler Guyton at left tackle and 3rd rounder Cooper Beebe at center. Stating the obvious, Brian Burns and Dexter Lawrence should be big problems for the Cowboys if they bring their “A” games. The two guards – Zack Martin and Tyler Smith – are more than solid, but RT Terence Steele has been a bit shaky. So again, another opportunity for a supposed NYG headliner in Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Through three games, the Cowboys’ running game has not been good. Dallas is averaging 74 rushing yards per game, third worst in the NFL. And the top two backs are averaging less than four yards per carry. Obviously, the Giants want to keep that trend going.

The real threat is the Cowboy passing game which has tormented the Giants for years. Say what you will about Dak Prescott, but he is 12-2 against the Giants with 27 touchdown passes and averaging 264 passing yards per game. All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is one of the best in the business. In the game against the Giants last November, Lamb caught 11 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown. He can takeover a game. One would assume that Shane Bowen will have Tae Banks mirror him, and Banks is coming off a bit of a shaky game against Cleveland. Other threats include wide receivers Jalen Tobert and Brandin Cooks, as well as tight end Jake Ferguson.

The problem for the Giants is that nickel corner Dru Phillips and outside corner Adoree’ Jackson will both miss this game with calf injuries. Nick McCloud missed the last two games with a knee injury and we don’t know if he is at 100 percent. Some combination of McCloud, Cor’Dale Flott, and possibly Tre Hawkins or Art Green will have deal with this very dangerous passing attack. Ferguson is Dak’s security blanket, but it is also possible that someone like Cooks could create match-up issues for the Giants.

What will be interesting to see is does Shane Bowen blitz as heavily as he did against Cleveland, or will he be more wary of doing so given the quality of the opponent’s passing game and the injury situation at corner? It’s popular to say attack, but taking chances with a weak secondary could also be a recipe for disaster. Decisions, decisions.

GIANTS ON SPECIAL TEAMS:

Unfortunately for the Giants, the Cowboys have a huge advantage in the kicking game. Brandon Aubrey is a difference maker at kicker, who is already has a 65-yard field goal this year. He’s also a perfect 10-for-10. On the other hand, the Giants’ kicking situation is shaky as hell. If the game is close, Dallas will be in good shape.

THE FINAL WORD:

I’d feel a lot better about our chances if Dru Phillips and Graham Gano were playing. That said, the Giants have a legitimate shot here to upset the Cowboys. Much will depend on the turnover battle. The Giants need Daniel Jones to make some plays.