DALLAS COWBOYS 20 – NEW YORK GIANTS 15…

Another season, another loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The New York Giants fell 20-15 to the Cowboys on Thursday night at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. With the loss, the Giants fell to 1-3 and 0-2 in the NFC East.

Like the score, the overall team stats were close, although the Giants dominated the time of of possession (35:37 to 24:23). The Giants also held slight advantages in first downs (16 to 14) and total net yards (303 to 293). New York also bested Dallas in net yards passing (281 to 221). However, a disappointing development was that the Giants were only able to generate 26 yards rushing against what had been the NFL’s worst run defense..

The main problem? The Giants could not reach the end zone, settling for five field goals (52, 41, 38, 22, and 42 yards). Three of these came on New York’s only three true possessions of the first half as the Giants managed drives of 51, 55, and 52 yards. While just two of Dallas’ four first-half possessions resulted in points, both were touchdowns. The first being a 12-play, 75-yard drive that ended with 15-yard screen pass touchdown. The second a 5-play, 70-yard drive with a 55-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver CeeDee Lamb against cornerback Tae Banks and safety Tyler Nubin.

At the half, the Cowboys led 14-9.

The Giants and Cowboys traded field goals to start the third quarter, New York settling for a short field goal after an 11-play, 77-yard drive. The Cowboys only gained 28 yards on eight plays, but their kicker Brandon Aubrey nailed a 60 yarder to make the score 17-12.

After both teams exchanged punts, the Giants gained just 28 yards on 10 plays early in the fourth quarter. It was enough to set up a 42-yard field goal by Greg Joseph to cut the score to 17-15. However, the Cowboys responded with their own field goal drive, moving the ball 48 yards in 10 plays to set up a successful 40 yarder with just under seven minutes left to play.

Facing a 4th-and-6 from their own 45-yard line, Head Coach Brian Daboll decided to go for it with 3:30 left on the clock. Quarterback Daniel Jones’ pass intended for Malik Nabers fell incomplete (Nabers suffered a concussion on the play). With the turnover on downs, the Cowboys had a chance to go up by eight with 28 seconds left, but missed the 51-yard field goal. After two incompletions, Jones’ last desperate Hail Mary attempt was intercepted.

Jones finished 29-of-40 for 281 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception. He was sacked once. Nabers caught 12 passes for 115 yards and wideout Wan’Dale Robinson caught 11 passes for 71 yards. Running back Devin Singletary was held to 24 yards on 14 carries (1.7 yards per carry).

Defensively, while the Cowboys were held to under 300 yards total offense, the New York defense did not create a turnover. They also were only credited with one sack, three quarterback hits, and three pass defenses.

Joseph was a perfect 5-of-5 on his field goal attempts.

GAME VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS are available on YouTube.

ROSTER MOVES, PRACTICE SQUAD ELEVATIONS, INACTIVES, AND INJURY REPORT…

On Wednesday, the Giants signed ILB Ty Summers to the 53-man roster from the Practice Squad. They also re-signed FB/TE Jakob Johnson to the Practice Squad after he was cut from the 53-man roster on Tuesday.

On Thursday, before the game, the Giants activated (standard elevation) FB/TE Jakob Johnson and CB Duke Shelley from the Practice Squad.

Inactive for the game were CB Dru Phillips (calf), CB Adoree’ Jackson (calf), QB Tommy DeVito (3rd QB), OG Jake Kubas, OLB Benton Whitley, OLB Boogie Basham, and S Anthony Johnson.

WR Malik Nabers suffered a concussion late in the game.

POST-GAME REACTION…

Transcripts and video clips of post-game media sessions with Head Coach Brian Daboll and the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

Head Coach Brian Daboll will address the media on Friday.