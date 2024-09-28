Game Review: Dallas Cowboys 20 – New York Giants 15

QUARTERBACK

-Daniel Jones: 29/40 – 281 yards / 0 TD – 1 INT / 81.4 RAT

Jones added just three yards on four carries. The lone interception was essentially a Hail Mary attempt in the closing seconds of the game, thus one that should not be used against him. It was a very clean game for Jones that kept things short and simple. With that said, he made multiple tight-window throws and even some where he threw the receiver open. I felt he had a strong grasp of the Dallas coverage schemes while also maintaining good pocket presence. Those are two notable improvements I see in Jones this season, one that confirms my belief there are no issues with his knee. While the air yards (I’ll get there) may not impress you, the quality of these passes underneath and intermediate matter a lot. The trigger is quicker, and it looks like he is fully trusting this much improved offensive line.

Now, for the downright ugly. I’ve said this before, but the growing trend in this league is that one of the most direct correlations to scoring points is the ability to produce explosive plays. Turnovers, sacks, penalties, and explosive plays. To simplify things in a complex puzzle, those are the keys to scoring points (and touchdowns). Jones – both Thursday night and through four weeks – looks like a bottom-tier deep passer. He missed on several throws where NYG receivers had multiple steps on Dallas corners. As good as Trevon Diggs is, he has shown the propensity to get beat deep. Nabers and Slayton had him beat multiple times and while I would never expect a quarterback to bat 1.000 on these, I do expect more than .500. He needs to hit at least two of those. I had an ideal angle on two of the throws and they were complete, utter fails. Jones is not creating enough and there is no more pointing to a lack of support. This may be the best support he’s ever had, and he is not rising to the occasion. This team needed him to play like a real quarterback, a real highest-paid player. He failed. I don’t want to blame neck injuries (yet) but that is something in the back of my mind.

RUNNING BACK

-Devin Singletary: 14 att – 24 yards / 0 TD

There are bad running days (like Ezekiel Elliot rushing for 19 yards on 5 carries) and then there is what the NYG backs produced. Singletary had nowhere to go. I always like to watch the All-22 before labeling who I thought was most responsible. While I did not like the run plays in general, Singletary really can’t be crushed for these numbers. He actually had a nice 14-yard gain on a screen pass and his creation out of nothing on the 4th-and-1 that he earned all by himself was a huge play that showed up as a mere two-yard gain in the box score. He nearly fumbled (man that was close) and had that been overturned (I thought it could be), it would have been three straight games for a guy, who I said last week, has a history of fumble issues.

-Tyrone Tracy flashed for the second straight week. He gained just two yards on four carries, but he had a 19-yard reception on a third-down pass that he got six yards behind the line of scrimmage and broke two tackles on the play. He also came down with a deep ball out of bounds (bad throw) that showed off those former receiver-caliber ball skills. There was an illegal shift pre-snap regardless, but it was another takeaway to keep in the memory bank. There is a lot he can do for this offense. The one negative was a fumble on a kick return that NYG fortunately recovered.

WIDE RECEIVER

-Malik Nabers is on a trajectory to be the fifth-most targeted wide receiver in the history of the game since that stat has been tracked. He was thrown to 15 times, ending with 12 catches for 115 yards. He ran a route early on that put Andrew Booth on the ground, ending in a 39-yard gain (the longest of the day for NYG). His other 11 catches gained just 76 yards, less than seven yards per reception. He was a victim of a horrid underthrow by Jones and late in the game, Jones burned Diggs on a fourth-quarter, third-down play that Jones opted to check down underneath. Nabers was visibly frustrated. Late in the game, he. left the game after slamming his head on the ground. More on his usage below.

-Darius Slayton dropped two balls, one of which was a crucial 3rd-and-14 play on a ball that was slightly inaccurate, but definitely catchable. That is the kind of play that has always haunted Slayton. He will make most of the plays that are easy to moderate, but he does not create enough on high-difficulty plays. That was a big one.

-Wan’Dale Robinson was targeted 14 times with a miniscule 5.3-yard average depth of target. That is a rare, rare number for that many targets. With that said, he was one of the most impressive and competitive players on the team. He ended with 11 catches for 71 yards. He converted two third-down conversions all by himself via broken tackles and an explosive burst. For such a small receiver, he is an incredibly tough guy to bring down on first contact and he is nearly impossible to cover underneath. Here is a blurb from my report on him in 2022:

“He is also one tough, strong dude that understands he can use the diminutive frame to his advantage, as a weapon… Robinson is someone that can make things happen on his own. He can create big plays from nothing and that is what a growing offense needs. Robinson will make grown men hold their breath every time he gets the ball.”

As much as there is a struggle on this side of the ball, he is undoubtedly a part of the solution.

-Jalin Hyatt’s lone target came on a fourth-quarter, final drive, last-play Hail Mary that ended up being intercepted.

TIGHT END

-The coaches continue to march out a lot of multiple-tight end formations. They’re top five in 12 personnel (two tight ends) and top six in 13 personnel (three tight ends). Interesting approach considering they are having a hard time getting Jalin Hyatt looks in the passing game. I’m not sure it’s helping the lack of downfield passing, and I am sure it’s not helping the running game. Chris Manhertz and Theo Johnson helped out in pass protection a combined 11 times, with Johnson allowing one pressure. Manhertz allowed a TFL when tasked with blocking DeMarcus Lawrence. The trio had just one target between the three of them, a six-yard catch by Johnson. Overall, a quiet game from a trio of guys playing a lot of snaps.

OFFENSIVE LINE

-All five starters played every snap for the fourth-straight game. That in and of itself is impressive. As for their play, they continue to play cohesive, quality football especially in pass protection. On 44 pass block snaps, they did not allow a single sack as a group. You read that right.

-After getting torched by Myles Garrett in Week Three, Andrew Thomas stepped back into his role as a premiere left tackle. He allowed just one pressure (but otherwise shut down Micah Parsons) and allowed one TFL. Otherwise, he was clean, trusting his techniques and keeping his feet underneath his hips while staying attached. Right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor was not as strong, getting flagged twice (holding was declined) and allowing a pressure. Overall, however, the pair were rock solid.

-The interior is where there were some issues. Even though they were OK in pass protection, the trio of Jon Runyan, John Michael Schmitz, and Greg Van Roten were dominated in the run game. They were giving up ground early in plays, they were falling off their man, and they were not effective in space downfield. Van Roten allowed three pressures. Schmitz had his worst game of the season, allowing Mazi Smith to have one of the best games of his career (if not the best). And Runyan allowed three pressures along with a TFL. This group simply looked gassed at times. Just a lot of sluggish movement on their longer drives and a lack of power created multiple problems against a defensive front that has been terrible the past two weeks.

EDGE

-I had high expectations for the defensive front. While it wasn’t a complete letdown (Prescott was getting it out fast), the group overall left us wanting more. Kayvon Thibodeaux played a sneaky-strong game. He was effective as a pass rusher, finishing with 4 pressures and a sack. He also caused two holds on rookie left tackle Tyler Guyton, showing an effective inside arm-under move that really shrunk the pocket. He missed a 4th-and-1 tackle that ended up being a big play. The Cowboys scored a 55-yard touchdown on the next snap.

-Brian Burns did not get home as a pass rusher, but he did end with a pressure and a QB hit in addition to a TFL. He ended with the game with three tackles. Coming off a big day just four days prior on a grouchy groin, it was not a strong night for the highest paid defender. But by no means was he a dud. He was active, but he simply didn’t finish.

-Azeez Ojulari also added three tackles on just 19 snaps. He did not factor as a pass rusher at all.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

-A big part of the Dallas offensive gameplan was to stick multiple blockers on Dexter Lawrence. What may seem as obvious to some, it is much easier to do when there is not much of a difference-maker next to him. Lawrence still had a pressure, a QB hit, and two tackles.

-The guys next to him? Nobody ended with a positive grade. D.J. Davidson had a couple of really poor snaps where he got walked back by double teams 4+ yards. Rakeem Nunez-Roches and Elijah Chatman combined for two tackles. All three failed to accrue a single pressure. That is why Lawrence can be double/triple teamed at the rate he was, and I saw this as the major pass-rush shortcoming in the game, not the edge guys.

LINEBACKER

-Solid game by the duo of Bobby Okereke and Micah McFadden. Both were in on key stops, and they helped contain the Dallas running game for the most part. McFadden led the team with 8 tackles including one for a loss. He missed a tackle on the first Dallas touchdown (I do think he was held on the play too). Okereke finished with 6 tackles, one for a loss, and a pass break up, in addition to one missed tackle as well. Mike McCarthy schemed up many route concepts that got them on receivers in coverage. They were targeted a combined 10 times, allowing 9 catches for 72 yards.

-Isaiah Simmons has found his role in sub-packages. He is playing a mix of off ball linebacker and nickel. If Shane Bowen wants to get an extra body in there as a pass rusher, Simmons is still my guy. I will die on this hill. He has the tools to be a threat.

CORNERBACK

-A week after Deonte Banks was roasted by Amari Cooper, he was tasked with covering All-Pro CeeDee Lamb. It resulted in a 55-yard touchdown in addition to two other catches for 21 yards. Tough day for the second-year corner who needs to remain confident and shake these two games off.

-Cor’Dale Flott was a roller coaster. On one hand, he was sticky on multiple targets showing excellent body control and reaction speed. On the other hand, he allowed two third-down conversions and missed a team high three tackles. They still don’t know where to put the undersized corner in the secondary. With the injuries to Dru Phullips and Adoree Jackson, it was important for him to show up. While it was not a standout performance, he did look competitive in coverage, always being near the ball and in good positions.

-Nick McCloud returned from a knee injury to play nickel. He made a nice tackle for loss early but missed two tackles.

SAFETY

-Tyler Nubin was an excellent line of defense minus the 55-yard touchdown to Lamb. He took a poor angle to the sideline because he did not track the ball, a rare mistake for him. Because Lamb broke inside to get the ball, Nubin was out of position post-catch and easily burned for the touchdown. Major mistake aside, he finished with 7 tackles and forced a fumble that did not end up a turnover. He was all over the field.

-Jason Pinnock played every snap and finished with 4 tackles, 2 of which were stops for the defense. Both of the catches he allowed were short dump offs and he was fast to get on the receiver.

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Greg Joseph: 5/5 (Made 52, 41, 38, 22, 42)

This was the second time Joseph has hit five field goals in a game. The last time was week 4 of 2022 while with the Vikings.

P Jamie Gillan: 1 punt / 44 avg – 44 net

3 STUDS

-WR Malik Nabers, ED Kayvon Thibodeaux, WR Wan’Dale Robinson

3 DUDS

-OC John Michael Schmitz, OG Greg Van Roten, CB Deonte Banks

3 THOUGHTS ON DAL

(1) Kicker Brandon Aubrey is one of the most underrated weapons in football. His missed 51-yarder at the end of the game (sorry to those who took DAL -5.5) broke his all-time record of consecutive 50-yard field goals. He hit a 60-yarder in the third quarter that he made look like a golfer using a lob wedge from the same distance. While kicking long field goals can be an issue in bad weather, Aubrey is not a guy I want to be against in a tight playoff game. He essentially changes the approach of an offense late in games. Get the ball near midfield and he is now in play to put three on the board. We are watching history here.

(2) With Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence out with respective injuries the next few weeks, in addition to losing Dante Fowler and Dorance Armstrong to free agency, and lastly in addition to Sam Williams tearing his ACL during training camp, this edge group is thin. With that said, keep an eye on rookie Marshawn Kneeland out of Western Michigan. The second rounder had a big week one against Cleveland after an impressive preseason. I saw him make a play on a kickoff and then another in run support, and those movement traits at his size were spectacular. He is already a speed-to-power guy and as I said pre-draft, he is a good defensive line coach away from being a double-digit sack guy.

(3) Dallas seems to have regressed. Their defense is vulnerable and I’m not sure there is enough balance on offense to complement Lamb. While there is a core on that side of the ball that has finished first, fourth, and first league-wide in points scored the past three years, that can buy you some time. The concern to me has more to do with what this defense looks now that former coordinator Dan Quinn is coaching in Washington. I projected 8 wins for them this year.

CLOSING THOUGHTS

(1) In year one, Brian Daboll made the NYG offense one of the most efficient in football. That was a key to them turning it around fast. Things went south in 2023 as we all know. They have become a much more efficient offense again. However, one constant from both 2022 and 2023 that is now bleeding into 2024 is that lack of explosive plays. Big plays create points. Big plays put less stress on the offense to be perfect from start to finish. Jones is missing throws, yes. But Daboll will have to shoulder some of this blame as well. His offense is not doing enough in that department for the third straight year, and he needs to figure out why. There is a clear cap between him and the best coaches in football that find ways to create points when personnel suffers (MIN, LAR, SF, GB).

(2) Nabers is on pace to be targeted 212 times. That would finish fifth all-time and set a new all-time rookie and NYG records respectively. A lot can happen between now and then, but there is a fear of running him into the ground. Daboll seems overly attached to him and Jones is starting to see he really is the face of this offense already. He is effective all over the route tree and he is menace after the catch. All of that is great, but I do wonder if they need to try and spread the ball out more for the sake of his longevity. Nabers is taking a ton of passes underneath with defenders flowing toward him from all angles, including the defensive front. If you saw the hit PHI receiver Devonta Smith took last week, you’ll know what I mean. Nabers was peeling himself off the ground multiple times Thursday night, and that concussion at the end had the look of sheer exhaustion as the culprit. I’d like to see a few more shots downfield and an effort to get a receiver like Hyatt more looks. At 1-3 with the seat getting warmer, I’m not sure Daboll will care.

(3) The ship has been steadied. There are no more tidal waves hitting from all angles. The offensive line has been (very) good. The Giants have multiple credible weapons in the passing game. They have two All-Pros on the roster (when is the last time we could say that?). While real development requires patience, I do get worried this team and organization overall have severely lowered the bar for success. The job of this team is to win games, plain and simple. Hearing Brian Daboll talk improvements and listening to Giants fans discuss the optimism around “not getting blown out” are arguably the biggest threats to any organization in any business. Apathy and moral victories. This game was, without a doubt, theirs to take. Same can be said for the Washington loss. I wish they reacted the way Nick Bosa reacted after the Niners 1-2 start. He went to the podium and said he wants this loss to stick to them. No, don’t put it in the rear-view mirror. No, don’t think about being content with “improvements.” Win games. Hate to lose. That is the culture NYG needs. Contentment is the enemy of sustained success.