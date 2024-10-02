Wednesday’s New York Giants Injury Report

OCTOBER 2, 2024 GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

RB Devin Singletary (groin), WR Malik Nabers (concussion), CB Dru Phillips (calf), and CB Adoree’ Jackson (calf) did not practice on Wednesday.

Wan’Dale Robinson (heel) and OLB Brian Burns (groin) were limited in practice.

The Giants also announced that ILB Matthew Adams, who has been on Injured Reserve since late August with a quad injury, has fully returned to practice. The Giants now have 21 days before he must be activated or remain on Injured Reserve for the rest of the season.

PRACTICE SQUAD MOVES…

The Giants have signed WR Kearis Jackson and CB Greg Stroman to the Practice Squad. To make room, the team terminated the Practice Squad contracts of TE Joel Wilson and DB Alex Johnson. The Giants also reached an injury settlement with TE Lawrence Cager, who had been on the Practice Squad/Injured List.

The 24-year old, 5’11”, 196-pound Jackson was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Tennessee Titans after the 2023 NFL Draft. He made the team as a punt returner but was placed on Injured Reserve in late September 2023 with an ankle injury. The Titans waived him in August 2024. Jackson has played in two regular-season games and has returned six punts for 48 yards.

The 28-year old, 5’11, 180-pound Stroman was originally drafted in the 7th round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Washington Redskins. He has spent time with Washington (2018-2021), Buffalo Bills (2021), Los Angeles Rams (2021), and Chicago Bears (2022-2024). Stroman has played in 29 regular-season games with five starts, accruing 65 tackles, one sack, three interceptions, six pass defenses, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. He has experience returning both kickoffs and punts.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

