Malik Nabers Out, Devin Singletary Doubtful for Seahawks

OCTOBER 4, 2024 GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

WR Malik Nabers (concussion) is the only player who did not practice on Friday. He has officially been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

RB Devin Singletary (groin), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (heel), OLB Brian Burns (groin), CB Dru Phillips (calf), and CB Adoree’ Jackson (calf) were limited in practice. Singletary has officially been ruled as “doubtful” for the game. Phillips and Jackson are “questionable” while Robinson and Burns are expected to play.

ILB Matthew Adams (quad), who still is on Injured Reserve, fully practiced. However, he is “questionable” for the game.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media availability to the team on Saturday as the team travels to Seattle to play the Seahawks on Sunday.