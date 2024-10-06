NEW YORK GIANTS 29 – SEATTLE SEAHAWKS 20…

The New York Giants made it far more difficult than it should have been, but they upset the favored Seattle Seahawks 29-20 in dramatic fashion on Sunday at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. The Giants are now 2-3 on the season.

The Giants owned a significant advantage over the Seahawks in most statistical categories, including first downs (24 to 17), total offensive plays (71 to 58), third-down efficiency (44 percent to 27 percent), total net yards (420 to 333), net yards rushing (175 to 102), net yards passing (245 to 231), and time of possession (37:22 to 22:38). Both teams turned the ball over once.

The game started off well for the Giants. After Seattle gained one first down, they were forced to punt. The Giants then drove 79 yards on 15 plays, including converting on 3rd-and-17 when running back Eric Gray gained 18 yards on a pass from quarterback Daniel Jones. The Giants also converted on 3rd-and-1 and 3rd-and-7, accruing six first downs on the possession. However, disaster struck on 4th-and-goal from the 1-yard line when Gray fumbled near the goal line. Safety Rayshawn Jenkins recovered the loose ball in the end zone and returned it 102 yards for a defensive score.

After both teams went three-and-out, the Giants tied the game in the second quarter with an 8-play, 81-yard drive. Jones ran for a first down on 3rd-and-1 and running back Tyrone Tracy broke off a 27-yard run. Two plays later, Jones hit tight end Theo Johnson for a 22-yard gain. Jones ran for 11 more yards and then threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson.

Seattle gained a couple of first downs, crossing midfield, but a 3rd-and-7 sack by defensive linemen Dexter Lawrence forced a punt. The Giants responded with a 12-play, 58-yard drive that resulted in a 38-yard field goal. However, despite there only being 22 seconds on the clock before halftime, quarterback Geno Smith was able to complete two passes for a total of 45 yards to set up a 43-yard field goal.

At the break, the game was tied 10-10 despite the Giants statistically dominating the game, including holding a 225 to 90 yard advantage in offense.

The Giants went three-and-out to start the third quarter. On Seattle’s third offensive snap, cornerback Deonte Banks forced wide receiver D.K. Metcalf to fumble. The loose ball was recovered by safety Tyler Nubin and advanced two yards to the New York 23-yard line. On the first offensive snap after the turnover, Jones threw a perfect, 41-yard deep pass to wide receiver Darius Slayton, who was unfortunately flagged with a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. Three plays later, Jones found Slayton for a 30-yard touchdown strike. The Giants led 17-10.

The Seahawks responded with an 8-play, 41-yard drive that ended with a 48-yard field goal to make the score 17-13. The Giants then drove 60 yards in 11 plays to set up their own successful 31-yard field goal to extend their lead to 20-13 near the end of the third quarter.

Early in the fourth quarter, Smith scrambled for 11 yards on 3rd-and-12. The Seahawks decided to go for it on 4th-and-1 from their own 35-yard line. However, outside linebacker Brian Burns sacked Smith for an 8-yard loss, giving the Giants the ball at the Seattle 27-yard line. The Giants gained one first down but were forced to settle for a 24-yard field goal. Giants 23-Seahawks 13.

The teams exchanged punts, with punter Jamie Gillan pinning Seattle at their own 5-yard line with 5:53 left in the contest. However, the Seahawks managed to drive 95 yards in 14 plays to cut the New York lead to 23-20 with just over two minutes left to play. Things got worse for the Giants when they quickly went three-and-out.

With 1:40 left on the clock, Seattle started their potential game-tying or game-winning drive at their own 34-yard line. Smith scrambled for 32 yards on the first play to the New York 34-yard line. After a 6-yard pass, his next two throws fell incomplete, setting up a 47-yard field goal effort. Linebacker/defensive back Isaiah Simmons saved the day when he blocked the field goal. The loose ball was picked up by wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton and returned 60 yards for a touchdown.

With the Giants now leading 29-20 with 55 seconds left, Smith was sacked for a 13-yard loss by defensive tackle D.J. Davidson. Three plays later, the game ended with Lawrence sacking Smith again on 4th-and-3.

Jones finished 23-of-34 for 257 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. He had a quarterback rating of 109.6. His primary target was Slayton who caught eight passes for 122 yards and a touchdown. Tracy rushed 18 times for 129 yards.

Defensively, the Giants were credited with seven sacks, six tackles for losses, and seven pass defenses. The sacks were accrued by Lawrence (3), Davidson (2), Burns (1), outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (0.5), and defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches (0.5). Banks was credited with three pass break-ups. Nubin led the team with nine tackles and recovered a fumble.

ROSTER MOVES, PRACTICE SQUAD ELEVATIONS, INACTIVES, AND INJURY REPORT…

On Saturday, the Giants activated ILB Matthew Adams (quad) from Injured Reserve. To make room for him, the team waived OLB Benton Whitley.

The Giants also activated (standard elevation) RB Dante Miller and WR Isaiah Hodgins from the Practice Squad.

Inactive for the game were RB Devin Singletary (groin), WR Malik Nabers (concussion), QB Tommy DeVito (3rd QB), OG Jake Kubas, OLB Boogie Basham, CB Tre Hawkins, and S Anthony Johnson.

No injuries were reported from the game.

POST-GAME REACTION…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

