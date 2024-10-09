Wrist Surgery for Kayvon Thibodeaux, Malik Nabers Still In Protocol

OCTOBER 9, 2024 GIANTS INJURY REPORT – WRIST SURGERY FOR KAYVON THIBODEAUX…

WR Malik Nabers (concussion), OG Greg Van Roten (veteran rest day), OG Jon Runyan, Jr. (illness), and OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (wrist) did not practice on Wednesday.

RB Devin Singletary (groin), OLB Brian Burns (groin), CB Adoree’ Jackson (calf), and CB Dru Phillips (calf/shoulder) were limited in practice.

Thibodeaux underwent wrist surgery today on what The NFL Network is reporting is a fractured scaphoid bone. “I’d say it’s week-to-week,” said Head Coach Brian Daboll, who also said Thibodeaux was injured during last Sunday’s game. “I’m not going to give you a timeline or anything like that. I would just say he’s week-to-week. I’m encouraged with what I’ve heard. But again, you never know.”

When asked about Nabers, Daboll replied, “He’s doing better. He’s still in the protocol. He’ll do some stuff off to the side outside with the training staff today. So, day-to-day.”

ISAIAH SIMMONS AWARDED “NFC SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK”…

New York Giants linebacker/defensive back Isaiah Simmons has been awarded “NFC Special Teams Player of the Week” for his performance against the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday. In that game, Simmons blocked a potential game-tying field goal late in the contest that was returned for a touchdown by wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton.

PRACTICE SQUAD MOVES…

The Carolina Panthers have signed offensive lineman Cade Mays off of the Giants’ Practice Squad. The Giants signed Mays to the Practice Squad in September after he was waived by the Panthers. The Giants have also re-signed outside linebacker Benton Whitley to the Practice Squad. Whitley had been waived from the 53-man roster on Saturday.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants practice on Thursday afternoon (12:45-2:45PM). The team’s coordinators and select players will also address the media.