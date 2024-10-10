Malik Nabers and Jon Runyan Miss Practice Again

OCTOBER 10, 2024 GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

WR Malik Nabers (concussion), WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton (shoulder), OG Jon Runyan, Jr. (illness), and OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (wrist) did not practice on Thursday.

RB Devin Singletary (groin), DL D.J. Davidson (shoulder), OLB Brian Burns (groin), CB Adoree’ Jackson (calf), and CB Dru Phillips (calf/shoulder) were limited in practice.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following coaches are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants practice on Friday (11:45AM-1:15PM). Head Coach Brian Daboll and select players will also address the media.