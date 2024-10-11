Malik Nabers Out, Devin Singletary and Jamie Gillan Questionable

OCTOBER 11, 2024 GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

WR Malik Nabers (concussion), OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (wrist), and P Jamie Gillan (left hamstring) did not practice on Friday. Nabers and Thibodeaux will not play against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night. Gillan is officially “questionable” for the game.

RB Devin Singletary (groin), WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton (shoulder), OG Jon Runyan, Jr. (illness), OLB Brian Burns (groin), ILB Ty Summers (hamstring), and CB Dru Phillips (calf/shoulder) were limited in practice. Singletary and Ford-Wheaton are “questionable” for the game. All of the other players are expected to be available.

DL D.J. Davidson (shoulder) and CB Adoree’ Jackson (calf) fully practiced and are expected to play.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

The transcript of Brian Daboll’s press conference on Friday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube/Giants.com:

OG Greg Van Roten (Video)

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media availability to the team on Saturday. The Giants play the Bengals at MetLife Stadium on Sunday night.