Cincinnati Bengals 17 – New York Giants 7

Behind terrible quarterback play and bad place-kicking, the New York Giants blew a tremendous opportunity to improve their record to 3-3 on a day when two of their divisional rivals lost. Instead, the Giants only scored seven points against one of the worst defenses in the NFL, falling to Cincinnati 17-7 on Sunday night at MetLife Stadium. The Giants are now 2-4 overall and 0-3 at home.

Despite the Giants holding big advantages in total offensive plays (74 to 52), first downs (24 to 13), and time of possession (34:07 to 25:53), the Giants could not survive the bad performance by quarrterback Daniel Jones who completed 22-of-41 attempts for 205 yards, no touchdowns, one terrible interception, and.57.5 quarterback rating. Most damning was the Giants only gained 4.2 yards per offensive play and their longest gain of the night was 15 yards.

The Giants’ defense played very well for the most part, holding the dangerous Cincinnati passing game to a paltry 183 net passing yards. However, they did give up a killer 47-yard touchdown run to Burrow on 3rd-and-18 on the first drive of the game. They also surrendered a 9-play, 51-yard drive late in the 3rd quarter that ended with a 37-yard field goal after the Giants had tied the game at 7-7. Late in the fourth quarter, two big plays resulted in another in Cincinnati touchdown that put the game away.

Not counting the kneel down right before halftime, the Giants had five possessions in the first half. Four resulted in a total of four first downs and four punts. On New York’s second possession, the Giants drove 53 yards and reached the Cincinnati 14-yard line. But on 1st-and-10, Jones threw a terrible interception at the 3-yard line that was returned 24 yards.

After the Bengals opening touchdown drive of eight plays and 69 yards, the Giants’ defense held Cincinnati to three first downs on their next five possessions, forcing five consecutive punts.

At the half, the Bengals led 7-0.

The Giants received the ball to start the second half. After gaining eight yards on three plays, the Giants went for it on 4th-and-2 from their own 38-yard line. Jones’ pass was broken up and New York turned the ball over on downs. Fortunately for the Giants, three plays later, linebacker Bobby Okereke forced a fumble that was recovered by linebacker Micah McFadden at the New York 21-yard line.

The Giants’ offense then put together their only scoring drive of the night. It took 16 plays and two 4th-down conversions, with the Giants moving 79 yards. Running back Tyrone Tracy scored from one yard out to tie the score at 7-7.

Then came the Cincinnati scoring drive late in the 3rd quarter that regained them the lead 10-7. The Giants had their own opportunity to tie the game on the ensuing possession after driving 42 yards in 11 plays. However, place kicker Greg Joseph missed the 47-yard field goal attempt.

The Bengals crossed midfield, but punted. Starting at their own 11-yard line with just over eight minutes to play, it took the Giants five minutes to move the ball 53 yards in 10 plays. However, on 4th-and-2 from the Cincinnati 36-yard line, Jones’ pass was broken up, turning the ball over on downs with three minutes to play. On 3rd-and-12, Burrow connected on a 29-yard pass play. The Giants missed a chance to recover a fumble on the next snap, and then running back Chase Brown broke off a 30-yard touchdown run to seal the game.

The Giants did gain 43 yards on their final possession, but Joseph missed on a 45-yard field goal attempt with just under a minute to play on 2nd-and-10 from the Cincinnati 27-yard line.

Against the NFL’s 30th-ranked run defense, Jones was the leading rusher with 56 yards on 11 carries. Tracy gained 50 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. The leading pass-catchers were wide receiver Darius Slayton (6 catches for 57 yards), Tracy (6 catches for 57 yards), and wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (5 catches for 50 yards).

Defensively, the Giants accrued four sacks: outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (2), outside linebacker Brian Burns (1), and defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence (1). The Giants were also credited with seven tackles for losses (two each by Burns and Ojulari).

GAME VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS are available on YouTube.

ROSTER MOVES, PRACTICE SQUAD ELEVATIONS, INACTIVES, AND INJURY REPORT…

On Saturday, the Giants placed OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (wrist) on Injured Reserve. Thibodeaux will have to miss at least four games. To fill his roster spot, the Giants signed P Matt Haack to the 53-man roster.

The 30-year old, 6’0”, 205 pound Haack was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Miami Dolphins after the 2017 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Dolphins (2017-2020), Buffalo Bills (2021-2022, 2024), Indianapolis Colts (2022), Arizona Cardinals (2023), and Cleveland Browns (2023-2024). Overall, Haack has played in 99 regular-season games, averaging 44.5 yards per punt (39.6 net yards per punt).

The Giants also activated (standard elevation) RB Dante Miller and WR Isaiah Hodgins from the Practice Squad.

Inactive for the game were RB Devin Singletary (groin), WR Malik Nabers (concussion), WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton (shoulder), P Jamie Gillan (hamstring), QB Tommy DeVito (3rd QB), OG Jake Kubas, and CB Tre Hawkins.

Injured in the game were S Jason Pinnock (knee) and WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette (foot). However, both later returned. LT Andrew Thomas (foot) was also clearly limping late in the game. “They said I needed the MRI to see exactly what’s going on,” said Thomas after the game.

POST-GAME REACTION…

Transcripts and video clips of post-game media sessions with Head Coach Brian Daboll and the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

Head Coach Brian Daboll and select players will address the media on Monday.