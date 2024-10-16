Andrew Thomas Has Foot Surgery, Done for the Season

OCTOBER 9, 2024 GIANTS INJURY REPORT – ANDREW THOMAS FOOT SURGERY, DONE FOR THE SEASON…

LT Andrew Thomas (foot), DL Dexter Lawrence (hip), OLB Brian Burns (groin), and P Jamie Gillan (left hamstring) did not practice on Wednesday.

RB Devin Singletary (groin), WR Malik Nabers (concussion), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (ankle), WR Darius Slayton (groin), WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton (shoulder), and B Ty Summers (hamstring) were limited in practice.

Thomas had foot surgery on Wednesday to repair a Lisfranc injury he suffered during the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night. Lisfranc injuries involve damage to the ligaments and/or bone in the middle part of the foot. In addition to consultations with team doctors, Thomas sought a second opinion from an outside foot specialist. The surgery will end Thomas’ season. The Giants officially placed Thomas on Injured Reserve on Wednesday evening.

“Well, you can’t replace an Andrew Thomas,” said Head Coach Brian Daboll. “I feel terrible for him… He had his surgery this morning, everything was successful. He’s a leader, he’s a captain, he’s great in the locker room, he’s a very good football player. So, that’s what the development of players is all about. We’ve had six weeks here in the regular season where Evan (Neal) has taken, I’d say, the majority of right tackle snaps in case something happened to Jermaine (Eluemunor). (Joshua) Ezeudu has taken left tackle snaps. But then, once this happens, you have discussions about how you want to approach it. We’ll do a few things here this week and then ultimately after Friday’s practice, we’ll make our decision on how we’re going to go with that.

“Jermaine (Eluemunor) will start out today at the right side. We’ll put Ezeudu in here at the left. Then we’ll rotate guys around throughout the week. However it goes, we’ll give the majority of reps to however it sorts out early in practice, on Thursday, and then ultimately on Friday. You’re not going to replace an Andrew Thomas. I feel terrible for him.

“Malik has made progress. Good progress where he’s able to come out here today and practice. He’ll have a red jersey on, but he passed some of the steps that he needed to do. He’s better, which is a good thing. So, we’ll see. We’ll go through today. I’m optimistic, but I’m not going to push anything. That type of injury you want to be smart with. But he is doing much better and it’ll be good to have him out here at practice today.”

PRACTICE SQUAD MOVES…

The Giants have signed DT Armon Watts to the Practice Squad. To make room for Watts, the team also terminated the Practice Squad contract of CB Duke Shelley.

The 28-year old, 6’5”, 307-pound Watts was originally drafted in the 6th round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings. He has spent time with the Vikings (2019-2022), Chicago Bears (2022), Pittsburgh Steelers (2023), and New England Patriots (2024). The Patriots waived him off of Injured Reserve earlier this year. Overall, Watts has played in 72 regular-season games with 22 starts, being credited with 140 tackles, 8.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles.

