Malik Nabers Clears Concussion Protocol

BBI BACK ON X/TWITTER…

BigBlueInteractive.com (BBI) is back on X/Twitter. You can follow us at x.com/BigBlueInter.

OCTOBER 17, 2024 GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

DL Dexter Lawrence (hip), OLB Brian Burns (groin), CB Adoree’ Jackson (neck), and P Jamie Gillan (left hamstring) did not practice on Thursday.

RB Devin Singletary (groin), WR Darius Slayton (groin), WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton (shoulder), and ILB Ty Summers (hamstring) were limited in practice.

WR Malik Nabers (concussion) and WR Wan’Dale Robinson (ankle) fully practiced. Nabers officially cleared the concussion protocol.

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants practice on Friday (11:45AM-1:15PM). Head Coach Brian Daboll, the position coaches, and select players will also address the media.