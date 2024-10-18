Dexter Lawrence and Brian Burns Questionable; Giants Add Tackle

BBI BACK ON X/TWITTER…

BigBlueInteractive.com (BBI) is back on X/Twitter. You can follow us at x.com/BigBlueInter.

NEW YORK GIANTS SIGN OT CHRIS HUBBARD…

The New York Giants have signed OT Chris Hubbard to the 53-man roster. Hubbard was on the Practice Squad of the San Francisco 49ers. The 33-year old, 6’4”, 295-pound Hubbard was originally signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2013 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Steelers (2013-2017), Cleveland Browns (2018-2022), Tennessee Titans (2023), and 49ers (2024). Overall, Hubbard has played in 94 regular-season games with 58 starts (51 at right tackle). He started nine games for Tennessee in 2023.

OCTOBER 18, 2024 GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

CB Adoree’ Jackson (neck), S Dane Belton (illness), and P Jamie Gillan (left hamstring) did not practice on Friday. Jackson and Gillan have officially been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Belton is “questionable” for the game.

RB Devin Singletary (groin), WR Malik Nabers (concussion/groin), WR Darius Slayton (groin), DL Dexter Lawrence (hip), DL D.J. Davidson (shoulder), OLB Brian Burns (groin), and ILB Ty Summers (hamstring) were limited in practice. Lawrence and Burns are officially “questionable” for the game. Everyone else is expected to be available.

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (ankle) and WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton (shoulder) fully practiced. Both are expected to play.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following coaches are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube/Giants.com:

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube/Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media availability to the team on Saturday. The Giants play the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.