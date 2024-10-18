Preview: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants, October 20, 2024

THE STORYLINE:

Given the current state of the NFC East, the New York Giants are still very much alive. Yet it doesn’t feel that way. Perhaps it’s the result of me living inside the BBI/Corner Forum bubble, but the lack of interest by Giants fans in this season is palpable. I suspect it is the result in the lack of faith in a quarterback who can’t seem to generate points, a trait which is kind of important for the position.

The team blew a big opportunity when they scored only 18 points and lost to the Commanders. They did so again when they only scored 15 points and lost to the Cowboys. And again when they only scored 7 points and lost to the Bengals. They honestly could be 5-1. But they aren’t and that’s a loser’s lament.

Assuming point production continues to be an issue and the losses continue to pile up, what remains is when do they pull the plug on Daniel Jones? And can Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll survive foolishly hitching their wagon to him?

THE INJURY REPORT:

RB Devin Singletary (groin – probable)

WR Malik Nabers (concussion/groin – probable)

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (ankle – probable)

WR Darius Slayton (groin – probable)

WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton (shoulder – probable)

DL Dexter Lawrence (hip – questionable)

OLB Brian Burns (groin – questionable)

ILB Ty Summers (hamstring – probable)

CB Adoree’ Jackson (neck – out)

S Dane Belton (illness – questionable)

P Jamie Gillan (left hamstring – out)

GIANTS ON OFFENSE:

Other than the franchise clinging to the belief that Daniel Jones still gives them the best option for a respectable season, I can think of no other reason why Daniel Jones is still starting. There is no upside to playing him. He stinks. He shouldn’t be on the roster come January. If he gets seriously hurt, the team is on the hook for another $23 million in 2025. So what are they doing? Even if Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito are worse, they are something different and offer the POSSIBILITY of getting better. Jones doesn’t do that. The famous quote “the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results” immediately comes to mind.

So what if the Giants find themselves scoreless at halftime again? Or finish the game with 13 points? Is a quarterback change imminent?

Coloring this entire discussion is the season-ending loss to left tackle Andrew Thomas. The initial response by the team is to cross their fingers and hope Josh Ezeudu can handle the position. Brian Daboll didn’t sound overly confident in Wednesday’s press conference, basically saying Thomas really can’t be replaced and the coaches would have to see how Ezeudu does in practice this week before making a firm decision. Keep in mind that it was Ezeudu at left tackle who got beat last year on the play where Jones suffered his second neck injury.

Since Evan Neal hasn’t taken a snap at left tackle since he was drafted in 2022, the only other current alternative is to move Jermaine Eluemunor to left tackle and start Neal at right tackle. Longer term, the Giants have to determine whether to give Neal more reps at left tackle moving forward, especially given this is Thomas’ fourth injury in his five seasons. Long story short, the Giants need Ezeudu or Neal to step up big time right now.

Malik Nabers returns and that should help the offense. But the Giants are currently leading the NFL in dropped passes and that is not helping. If the Giants lose this game and the rest of the division starts to pull away, there are a couple of tradable pieces on this team, one of them being Darius Slayton. He will be a free agent in March and unless the Giants extend him before then, the team should try to get something for him now.

Defensively, the Eagles are 20th in defense in terms of yards allowed and 14th in points allowed. The stats and opponent are a bit moot as we saw against a bad Bengals’ defense that held the Giants to one score. The Eagles know Jones as well as any opponent. They will crowd the line and short passing areas and dare Jones to beat them down the field. If history is any guide, Jones won’t be willing to so and/or will misfire. On top of that, he usually falls apart in front of the home crowd.

GIANTS ON DEFENSE:

First the good news. As I discussed last week, the Giants’ defense has been trending up under new Defensive Coordinator Shane Bowen. It hasn’t been the new schemes that has caused the 2-4 start. The Giants are 10th in both yards allowed and points allowed. They are playing far better than originally anticipated in the first half of the season given the new coach, new schemes, and overall youth of the unit. Speaking of youth, despite some obvious hiccups, the very young secondary has performed better than expected, including Cor’Dale Flott.

The problem is injuries are starting to creep into the equation. The heart of the defense is supposed to be Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns, and Kayvon Thibodeaux. All three are now hurt, with one on IR. Burns’ groin injury seems to be one of those nagging injuries that will need to be managed for the rest of the season. Last Sunday, Azeez Ojulari came through, but he has to maintain that level of play, including as a run defender. (Side note: Ojulari is another pending free agent who has trade value).

There are two areas defensively where the Giants clearly need to do better. And Shane Bowen has admitted as much. The first is creating more turnovers. The second is doing a better job of containing quarterback scrambles. Jalen Hurts can obviously make teams pay with his feet, both on designed runs and when the play breaks down.

The Eagles are currently 10th in offense (14th in passing, 6th in rushing). They are averaging 21 points per game. The feeling is that they really haven’t hit their stride yet. They will be without their starting left tackle and tight end, but are loaded at the skill positions with A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Saquon Barkley. And their offensive line is always a strength. Much depends on which version of Hurts the Giants get, both as a runner and thrower.

GIANTS ON SPECIAL TEAMS:

Greg Joseph had kicked very well for two straight games before his 0-for-2 dud against the Bengals. Now, the kicking game is another concern for the Giants. Jamie Gillian remains out too.

QUOTES:

Brian Daboll on the offensive line: “You’re not going to replace an Andrew Thomas. ”

THE FINAL WORD:

Is there any reason to watch? Sure. The Giants could upset the Eagles. They haven’t been overly impressive. There are young players to keep an eye on like Malik Nabers, Theo Johnson, Tyrone Tracy, the secondary, etc. But it’s tough to get excited or predict a win with Daniel Jones remaining at quarterback.