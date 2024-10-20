PHILADELPHIA EAGLES 28 – NEW YORK GIANTS 3…

The New York Giants did not just lose 28-3 to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. They quit. The game was far more one-sided than the final score would indicate. The 2-5 Giants appear to be in the midst of a death spiral, unable to score points. 0-3 in the NFC East. 0-4 at home.

How bad was it?

The Giants finished the game with 10 first downs, 119 total net yards, and 43 net passing yards. They averaged less than 2.2 yards per play. They punted the ball 11 times. Giants’ quarterbacks were sacked eight times. The Giants’ “leading” receiver (Wan’Dale Robinson) had six catches for 23 yards. The Giants’ longest play from scrimmage was 14 yards.

While the defense started off strong, they clearly stopped playing hard after halftime. The Eagles ran for 269 yards, including 176 yards and a touchdown by running back Saquon Barkley. He had runs of 55, 41, and 38 yards. Quarterback Jalen Hurts scored twice on running plays too. Wide receiver A.J. Brown caught a 41-yard touchdown pass on 4th-and-3.

By the final quarter, the Eagles pulled their starters. Quarterback Daniel Jones was benched. And yet the team still sleep walked through the final period.

GAME VIDEO LOWLIGHTS are available on YouTube.

PRACTICE SQUAD ELEVATIONS, INACTIVES, AND INJURY REPORT…

On Saturday, the Giants activated (standard elevation) OLB Tomon Fox from the Practice Squad.

Inactive for the game were CB Adoree’ Jackson (neck, P Jamie Gillan (hamstring), QB Tommy DeVito (3rd QB), OT Chris Hubbard, OLB Boogie Basham, and S Anthony Johnson.

CB Cor’Dale Flott (groin) and LB Ty Summers (ankle) left the game with injuries.

NJ.com is reporting that WR Jalin Hyatt cracked a rib during the game.

POST-GAME REACTION…

Transcripts and video clips of post-game media sessions with Head Coach Brian Daboll and the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

Head Coach Brian Daboll will address the media on Monday.