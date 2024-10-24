Thursday’s New York Giants Injury Report; Roster Moves

NEW YORK GIANTS ROSTER MOVES…

On Tuesday, the Giants signed DT Armon Watts to the 53-man roster from the Practice Squad. To make room, the team waived OLB Boogie Basham from the 53-man roster. Basham was re-signed to the Practice Squad on Thursday.

OCTOBER 24, 2024 GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

DL Dexter Lawrence (hip), ILB Ty Summers (ankle), CB Cor’Dale Flott (groin), CB Adoree’ Jackson (neck), CB Tre Hawkins (ankle), and P Jamie Gillan (left hamstring) did not practice on Thursday.

OLB Brian Burns (groin/Achilles) and WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton (Achilles) were limited in practice.

WR Jalin Hyatt (rib) fully practiced.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

The transcript of Brian Daboll’s press conference on Thursday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube/Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants practice on Friday afternoon (12:45-2:45PM). The team’s coordinators and select players will also address the media.