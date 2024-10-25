Friday’s New York Giants Injury Report; Coordinators Address Media

OCTOBER 25, 2024 GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

RT Jermaine Eluemunor (hip), DL OLB Brian Burns (groin/Achilles), ILB Ty Summers (ankle), CB Adoree’ Jackson (neck), and P Jamie Gillan (left hamstring) did not practice on Friday.

Dexter Lawrence (hip), CB Cor’Dale Flott (groin), and CB Tre Hawkins (ankle) were limited in practice.

WR Jalin Hyatt (rib) and WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton (Achilles) fully practiced.

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants practice on Saturday (11:45AM-1:15PM). Head Coach Brian Daboll and select players will also address the media.