Jermaine Eluemunor Questionable, Cornerback Position Hit Hard

OCTOBER 26, 2024 GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

RT Jermaine Eluemunor (hip), ILB Ty Summers (ankle), CB Adoree’ Jackson (neck), and P Jamie Gillan (left hamstring) did not practice on Saturday. Summer, Jackson, and Gillan have officially been ruled out of Monday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Eluemunor is “questionable” for the contest.

OL Jake Kubas (abdomen), DL Dexter Lawrence (hip), OLB Brian Burns (groin/Achilles), CB Cor’Dale Flott (groin), CB Tre Hawkins (ankle), and S Dane Belton (calf) were limited in practice. Flott is “doubtful” for the game and Hawkins is “questionable.” The others are expected to play.

WR Jalin Hyatt (rib) and WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton (Achilles) fully practiced. Both are expected to play.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

The transcript of Brian Daboll’s press conference on Saturday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media availability to the team on Sunday. The Giants play the Steelers in Pittsburgh on Monday night.