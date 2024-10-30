15 New York Giants on Injury Report

OCTOBER 30, 2024 GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

RB Tyrone Tracy (concussion), WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette (ankle), WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton (Achilles), OT Josh Ezeudu (knee), DL Dexter Lawrence (rest day), ILB Matt Adams (knee), and P Jamie Gillan (left hamstring) did not practice on Wednesday.

RT Jermaine Eluemunor (hip), OC John Michael Schmitz (calf), OG Jake Kubas (abdomen), OLB Brian Burns (Achilles/biceps), ILB Ty Summers (ankle), CB Cor’Dale Flott (groin), CB Adoree’ Jackson (neck), and CB Tre Hawkins (ankle) were limited in practice.

PRACTICE SQUAD MOVES…

The Giants have signed OT Garret Greenfield and re-signed OG Marcellus Johnson to the Practice Squad. To make room for Greenfield, the team also terminated the Practice Squad contracts of FB Jakob Johnson and S Gervarrius Owens.

The 25-year old, 6’6”, 310-pound Greenfield was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Seattle Seahawks after the 2024 NFL Draft. The Seahawks waived him in late August.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

