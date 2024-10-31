Five Players Return to Practice, Coordinators Address Media

OCTOBER 31, 2024 GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton (Achilles) and P Jamie Gillan (left hamstring) did not practice on Thursday.

RB Tyrone Tracy (concussion), WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette (ankle), OC John Michael Schmitz (calf), OG Jon Runyan, Jr. (foot), OG Jake Kubas (abdomen), OT Josh Ezeudu (knee), ILB Ty Summers (ankle), CB Cor’Dale Flott (groin), CB Adoree’ Jackson (neck), and CB Tre Hawkins (ankle) were limited in practice.

RT Jermaine Eluemunor (hip), OLB Brian Burns (Achilles/biceps), and ILB Matt Adams (knee) fully practiced.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants practice on Friday (11:45AM-1:15PM). Head Coach Brian Daboll, the position coaches, and select players will also address the media.