Greg Joseph Out Against Washington Commanders

NOVEMBER 1, 2024 GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

PK Greg Joseph (abdomen) and P Jamie Gillan (left hamstring) did not practice on Friday. Both kickers have officially been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders.

WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette (ankle), WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton (Achilles), OC John Michael Schmitz (calf), OG Jon Runyan, Jr. (foot), OG Jake Kubas (abdomen), ILB Ty Summers (ankle), CB Cor’Dale Flott (groin), CB Adoree’ Jackson (neck), and CB Tre Hawkins (ankle) were limited in practice. Ford-Wheaton is officially “doubtful” for the game while Summers is “questionable.” Everyone else is expected to be available to play.

RB Tyrone Tracy (concussion), RT Jermaine Eluemunor (hip), LT/OG Josh Ezeudu (knee), OLB Brian Burns (Achilles/biceps), and ILB Matt Adams (knee) fully practiced. All five players are expected to be available for the game.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following coaches are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube/Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media availability to the team on Saturday. The Giants play the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.