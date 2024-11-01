Preview: Washington Commanders at New York Giants, November 3, 2024

THE STORYLINE:

Disclaimer: Since the 2024 New York Giants season all but officially ended before Halloween (again), I have decided to use the last nine game previews as a running blog on the state of the team moving forward.

The Washington Commanders entered the 2024 season being perceived as a completely rebuilding ball club with a new owner, new management, and a new coaching staff. In addition, not only did they draft their new “franchise quarterback” with the #2 overall pick, but they purged the rest of the roster, clearing cap space, and went cheap with a slew of free agent signings, many of them considered “over the hill.” 2024 was going to be a transitional year and Washington was expected to be a bottom dweller in the NFC East.

Instead, Washington is 6-2 and in first place. Fancy what a real “franchise quarterback” will do for your entire team.

Make no mistake, aside for a few players, this is not a good Commanders team. Outside of quarterback, no one in their right mind would trade their roster for the Giants’ roster. That’s the significance of the gigantic gap between rookie Jayden Daniels and 6th-year veteran Daniel Jones. Every time the Commanders step on the field with Jayden Daniels, they believe they can win. The same is not true with the Giants and Daniel Jones. Harsh? Yes. True. Also yes.

The copium is so bad with Giants fans on what could have been that their “optimistic” fallback position is that Daniels’ slight frame won’t survive the rigors of the NFL. Perhaps, but that reeks of sick desperation.

Once again, Washington’s overall roster is thin. That makes them vulnerable to any opponent. The Giants – now underdogs at home to the only team in the division that they have done well against in recent years – could steal a victory here. But even if they do, it somehow will ring hallow. Until the Giants fix their quarterback position, they are now officially the worst team in the NFC East. The proof is in the record.

THE INJURY REPORT:

RB Tyrone Tracy (concussion – probable)

WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette (ankle – probable)

WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton (Achilles – doubtful)

OC John Michael Schmitz (calf – probable)

OG Jon Runyan, Jr. (foot – probable)

OG Jake Kubas (abdomen – probable)

RT Jermaine Eluemunor (hip – probable)

LT Josh Ezeudu (knee – probable)

OLB Brian Burns (Achilles/biceps – probable)

ILB Matt Adams (knee – probable)

ILB Ty Summers (ankle – questionable)

CB Cor’Dale Flott (groin – probable)

CB Adoree’ Jackson (neck – probable)

CB Tre Hawkins (ankle – probable)

PK Greg Joseph (abdomen – out)

P Jamie Gillan (left hamstring – out)

GIANTS ON OFFENSE:

There is no upside to playing Daniel Jones. He should be benched immediately. If you accept the premise that will not be on the roster in 2025, then only bad things can happen by continuing to play him. If he suffers a serious injury that causes him to fail a physical in March, the Giants will be stuck with an additional $23 million against the 2025 salary cap. The risk is too great. The Giants have no better option at quarterback? So what? The season is already over. And we’re talking about a quarterback who has thrown six touchdowns in eight games with a 2-6 record.

Compounding the risk is the current mess at left tackle. Against the Eagles, Josh Ezeudu failed in his latest attempt to replace Andrew Thomas. Newly-signed Chris Hubbard, who will start again this week, failed miserably against the Steelers. Jones’ blindside is not secure.

The rest of the line continues to perform not great, but decently. There have been flashes from rookie skill position players Malik Nabers, Tyrone Tracy, and Theo Johnson. Possible trade-bait Darius Slayton is coming off a strong game.

But the Giants continue to be comically allergic to the end zone, averaging just over 14 points per game. In the last three games, New York has two touchdowns. Why? Because Daniel Jones has not been able to throw a touchdown pass in five of the team’s eight contests. Unbelievably, to date, he has been unable to score in all four home games.

GIANTS ON DEFENSE:

Until the Week 7 game against the Eagles, the Giants run defense had been trending in the right direction against actual running backs (the QB scrambles were a different story). But for two weeks in a row, the Giants have now been gouged by running backs. Philadelphia’s backs gained over 200 rushing yards in Week 7. Pittsburgh’s backs gained 160.

The other game this year where the NYG defense did not perform well against a running back was Week 2 against the Commanders’ Brian Robinson, Jr.. He gained a season-high 133 yards against the Giants. Indeed, the NYG defense never forced the Commanders to punt in that game as Washington scored on all seven of their possessions. The only thing that kept the game close was Washington ineptitude in the red zone: seven field goals. Time and time again, the Commanders converted on 3rd-and-long. Short passes by Jayden Daniels and his scrambling for first downs being the huge issue.

In my mind, this is a big game for the New York defense. We know what the problem is on offense. But Shane Bowen has to prove he can get this run defense back on track.

GIANTS ON SPECIAL TEAMS:

Special teams (punt return TD) were a huge reason why the Giants lost last week in Pittsburgh. They need a rebound game. In the you-can’t-make-this-shit-up category, the Giants announced on Friday that Greg Joseph is out with an injury. That’s the third kicker/punter they have lost this year, joining Jamie Gillan and Graham Gano. The team will be forced to sign another kicker or go with Jude McAtamney (Practice Squad).

QUOTES:

WR Malik Nabers on Washington: “They got my dog at quarterback. He’s a great quarterback. So, they are leading behind him, and he’s been doing a good job.”

THE FINAL WORD:

I suspect most Giants fans will watch this game with sinking heart every time Jayden Daniels is on the field. Keep in mind Washington will have over $100 million in cap space in 2025.

Last word… Giants are stupid for playing Daniel Jones at this point.