New York Giants 2019 NFL Draft Review and Rookie Free Agent Signings

New York Giants 2019 NFL Draft Review

Draft Pick Scouting Reports

Rookie Free Agent Scouting Reports

Eric’s Take on the 2019 Draft

Round Pick in Round Overall Selection Player Selected Video 1 6 6 TBD (Video) 1 17 17 TBD (Video) 2 5 37 TBD (Video) 3 32 95 TBD (Video) 4 6 108 TBD (Video) 4 30 132 TBD (Video) 5 4 142 TBD (Video) 5 5 143 TBD (Video) 5 33 171 TBD (Video) 6 7 180 TBD (Video) 7 18 232 TBD (Video) 7 31 245 TBD (Video)

2019 Draft Pick Scouting Reports

1st Round – TBD

SCOUTING REPORT: To be provided.

SY’56’s Take: To be provided.

MEDIA Q&A WITH GENERAL MANAGER DAVE GETTLEMAN AND HEAD COACH PAT SHURMUR: (Video)



To be provided.

MEDIA Q&A WITH PLAYER:

To be provided.

Back to Top

1st Round – TBD

SCOUTING REPORT: To be provided.

SY’56’s Take: To be provided.

MEDIA Q&A WITH GENERAL MANAGER DAVE GETTLEMAN AND HEAD COACH PAT SHURMUR: (Video)



To be provided.

MEDIA Q&A WITH PLAYER:

To be provided.

Back to Top

2nd Round – TBD

SCOUTING REPORT: To be provided.

SY’56’s Take: To be provided.

MEDIA Q&A WITH GENERAL MANAGER DAVE GETTLEMAN AND HEAD COACH PAT SHURMUR: (Video)



To be provided.

MEDIA Q&A WITH PLAYER:

To be provided.

Back to Top

3rd Round – TBD

SCOUTING REPORT: To be provided.

SY’56’s Take: To be provided.

MEDIA Q&A WITH GENERAL MANAGER DAVE GETTLEMAN AND HEAD COACH PAT SHURMUR: (Video)



To be provided.

MEDIA Q&A WITH PLAYER:

To be provided.

Back to Top

4th Round – TBD

SCOUTING REPORT: To be provided.

SY’56’s Take: To be provided.

MEDIA Q&A WITH GENERAL MANAGER DAVE GETTLEMAN AND HEAD COACH PAT SHURMUR: (Video)



To be provided.

MEDIA Q&A WITH PLAYER:

To be provided.

Back to Top

4th Round – TBD

SCOUTING REPORT: To be provided.

SY’56’s Take: To be provided.

MEDIA Q&A WITH GENERAL MANAGER DAVE GETTLEMAN AND HEAD COACH PAT SHURMUR: (Video)



To be provided.

MEDIA Q&A WITH PLAYER:

To be provided.

Back to Top

5th Round – TBD

SCOUTING REPORT: To be provided.

SY’56’s Take: To be provided.

MEDIA Q&A WITH GENERAL MANAGER DAVE GETTLEMAN AND HEAD COACH PAT SHURMUR: (Video)



To be provided.

MEDIA Q&A WITH PLAYER:

To be provided.

Back to Top

5th Round – TBD

SCOUTING REPORT: To be provided.

SY’56’s Take: To be provided.

MEDIA Q&A WITH GENERAL MANAGER DAVE GETTLEMAN AND HEAD COACH PAT SHURMUR: (Video)



To be provided.

MEDIA Q&A WITH PLAYER:

To be provided.

Back to Top

5th Round – TBD

SCOUTING REPORT: To be provided.

SY’56’s Take: To be provided.

MEDIA Q&A WITH GENERAL MANAGER DAVE GETTLEMAN AND HEAD COACH PAT SHURMUR: (Video)



To be provided.

MEDIA Q&A WITH PLAYER:

To be provided.

Back to Top

6th Round – TBD

SCOUTING REPORT: To be provided.

SY’56’s Take: To be provided.

MEDIA Q&A WITH GENERAL MANAGER DAVE GETTLEMAN AND HEAD COACH PAT SHURMUR: (Video)



To be provided.

MEDIA Q&A WITH PLAYER:

To be provided.

Back to Top

7th Round – TBD

SCOUTING REPORT: To be provided.

SY’56’s Take: To be provided.

MEDIA Q&A WITH GENERAL MANAGER DAVE GETTLEMAN AND HEAD COACH PAT SHURMUR: (Video)



To be provided.

MEDIA Q&A WITH PLAYER:

To be provided.

Back to Top

7th Round – TBD

SCOUTING REPORT: To be provided.

SY’56’s Take: To be provided.

MEDIA Q&A WITH GENERAL MANAGER DAVE GETTLEMAN AND HEAD COACH PAT SHURMUR: (Video)



To be provided.

MEDIA Q&A WITH PLAYER:

To be provided.

Back to Top

Rookie Free Agent Scouting Reports

To be provided.

Back to Top

Eric’s Take on the 2019 Draft

To be provided.

Back to Top