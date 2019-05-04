MAY 4, 2019 NEW YORK GIANTS ROOKIE MINI-CAMP REPORT…

The second day of the New York Giants rookie three-day mini-camp was held on Saturday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Seventy-five (75) players – draft picks, signed rookie free agents, first-year players who have not completed a season of credited service, and street and rookie free agent tryout players – were in attendance.

The final day of the mini-camp will be held on Sunday, but it will not be open to the media. The rookies will then be off until returning to the team’s offseason program on May 13.

INJURY REPORT – TWO ROOKIES MAY NEED KNEE SURGERY…

Not practicing on Saturday were OLB Nate Harvey (knee) and S Jacob Thieneman (knee). Head Coach Pat Shurmur said after practice that both were injured during non-contact drills and both injuries may require surgery.

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

Chris Slayton saw reps at nose tackle with Dexter Lawrence at defensive end.

saw reps at nose tackle with at defensive end. Mark McLaurin , who played safety in college, has seen some reps at linebacker.

, who played safety in college, has seen some reps at linebacker. Tryout player Tenny Aduwesi played at first-team safety.

played at first-team safety. QB Eric Dungey flashed with his deep ball.

flashed with his deep ball. CB Deandre Baker knocked away an underthrown QB Daniel Jones deep pass intended for WR Reggie White, Jr. that was intercepted by CB McKinley Whitfield .

knocked away an underthrown deep pass intended for that was intercepted by . CB Julian Love broke up a deep pass over the middle; he played slot corner with the first team.

broke up a deep pass over the middle; he played slot corner with the first team. QB Daniel Jones hit WR Nehari Crawford in stride on a deep seam pass, beating CB Julian Love .

hit in stride on a deep seam pass, beating . LB Ryan Connelly dropped what would have been a pick-6 interception in the flat on a pass from QB Daniel Jones .

dropped what would have been a pick-6 interception in the flat on a pass from . According Paul Dottino, QB Daniel Jones finished 8-of-11 with one interception and one throwaway.

HEAD COACH PAT SHURMUR…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

