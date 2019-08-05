BBI ANNUAL CONTRIBUTION CAMPAIGN: Entering our 25th year, the annual BBI contribution campaign is well underway. This site is dependent on the support of its readers. Please consider helping to support BBI this year. For details, click here!

AUGUST 5, 2019 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held their tenth full-team summer training camp practice on Monday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The complete public training camp schedule is available at Giants.com.

ROSTER MOVES…

The New York Giants have waived offensive guard Austin Droogsma and re-signed offensive tackle Malcom Bunche.

The Giants signed Droogsma after he impressed at the 2019 rookie mini-camp. The 6’4”, 345-pound Droogsma was a star shot-putter at Florida State. He has not played football since high school in 2012.

The 27-year old, 6’6”, 319-pound Bunche was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Philadelphia Eagles after the 2015 NFL Draft. Bunche has spent time with the Eagles (2015), Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2017), and Jacksonville Jaguars (2017). The Giants signed Bunche after he impressed as a tryout player during the May 2018 rookie mini-camp, but cut before the season started. He has not played in a regular-season game.

INJURY REPORT…

Wide receiver Darius Slayton (hamstring), wide receiver Brittan Golden (groin), offensive tackle George Asafo-Adjei (concussion), offensive tackle Chad Wheeler (unknown), linebacker Avery Moss (unknown), and cornerback Sam Beal (hamstring) did not practice on Monday.

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard (thumb) and cornerback Grant Haley (shoulder) participated with non-contact jerseys.

Defensive end B.J. Hill was excused from practice due to the birth of his child. Safety Michael Thomas and long snapper Zak DeOssie were excused in order to participate in NFLPA duties.

Offensive tackle Brian Mihalik (burner) left practice early.

MEDIA PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

The quarterbacks completed 14 of their first 16 pass attempts, primarily focused on the short passing game.

CB Deandre Baker broke up a long pass from QB Eli Manning to WR Golden Tate .

broke up a long pass from QB to WR . LB Ryan Connelly was unblocked o a blitz up the middle and “sacked” the quarterback; LB Alec Ogletree also got to the quarterback with an inside spin move.

was unblocked o a blitz up the middle and “sacked” the quarterback; LB also got to the quarterback with an inside spin move. QB Eli Manning threw a “perfect” deep pass to WR Cody Latimer over CB Janoris Jenkins .

threw a “perfect” deep pass to WR over CB . CB Janoris Jenkins broke up two passes.

broke up two passes. At one point in practice, Corey Ballentine and Deandre Barker were the first-team corners with Janoris Jenkins playing in the slot.

and were the first-team corners with playing in the slot. CB Corey Ballentine broke up a pass intended for WR Sterling Shepard .

broke up a pass intended for WR . QB Alex Tanney connected with WR Alex Wesley , who ran a good route and beat CB Grant Haley .

connected with WR , who ran a good route and beat CB . LB Kareem Martin got past LT Nate Solder on a blitz and forced QB Eli Manning to spike the ball into the ground.

got past LT Nate Solder on a blitz and forced QB to spike the ball into the ground. In red zone drills, tight coverage from CB Corey Ballentine caused an incomplete pass from QB Daniel Jones to WR Bennie Fowler . But then Jones threw a touchdown pass to WR T.J. Jones against Ballentine.

caused an incomplete pass from QB to WR . But then Jones threw a touchdown pass to WR against Ballentine. In 7-on-7 drills, CB Grant Haley knocked away a QB Alex Tanney pass intended for WR Da’Mari Scott in the end zone.

knocked away a QB pass intended for WR in the end zone. QB Daniel Jones had a good day, completing 10-of-16 passes with three of those going to WR Bennie Fowler.

HEAD COACH PAT SHURMUR…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

