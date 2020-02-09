 

February 9, 2020 New York Giants Salary Cap Snapshot

Feb 092020
 
Dave Gettleman, New York Giants (November 10, 2019)

Dave Gettleman – © USA TODAY Sports

According to Spotrac.com, the New York Giants currently have approximately $61,282,080 in salary cap space, not counting the yet-to-be-determined amount set aside to sign 2020 draft picks. Only the top 51 player salaries for a team count against the salary cap in the offseason.

Spotrac.com overview of the New York Giants salary cap situation:

  • 2020 NFL Salary Cap: $199,000,000
  • 2019 Rollover Cap: $1,529,568
  • Adjustment: $0
  • New York Giants Adjusted Salary Cap: $200,529,568
  • All Contracts: $138,292,705
  • Top 51 Contracts: $135,232,705
  • 2020 Projected Draft Pool Cap: TBD
  • Dead Money: $4,014,783
  • Total (All): $142,307,488
  • Total (Top 51 Contracts): $139,247,488
  • Cap Space (All): $58,222,080
  • Cap Space (Top 51 Contracts): $61,282,080

The top two sources of the dead money are:

  • Cornerback Janoris Jenkins ($3,500,000)
  • Quarterback Kyle Lauletta ($353,849)

The top-15 players currently counting the most against the team’s 2020 salary cap are:

  1. Offensive Tackle Nate Solder ($19,500,000)
  2. Offensive Guard Kevin Zeitler ($12,500,000)
  3. Linebacker Alec Ogletree ($11,750,000)
  4. Wide Receiver Golden Tate ($10,500,000)
  5. Running Back Saquon Barkley ($8,507,659)
  6. Wide Receiver Sterling Shepard ($8,500,000)
  7. Tight End Rhett Ellison ($7,188,384)
  8. Linebacker Kareem Martin ($5,966,668)
  9. Quarterback Daniel Jones ($5,832,740)
  10. Tight End Evan Engram ($3,410,371)
  11. Defensive Lineman Dexter Lawrence ($3,010,918)
  12. Safety Antoine Bethea ($2,875,000)
  13. Offensive Center Spencer Pulley ($2,750,000)
  14. Punter Riley Dixon ($2,725,000)
  15. Cornerback Deandre Baker ($2,392,208)

Dead money and cap savings if these players are cut before June 1st:

  1. Offensive Tackle Nate Solder ($13,000,000/$6,500,000)
  2. Offensive Guard Kevin Zeitler ($5,000,000/$7,500,000)
  3. Linebacker Alec Ogletree ($3,500,000/$8,250,000)
  4. Wide Receiver Golden Tate ($7,058,823/$3,294,119)
  5. Tight End Rhett Ellison ($2,188,383/$5,000,000)
  6. Linebacker Kareem Martin ($1,166,668/$4,800,000)
  7. Safety Antoine Bethea ($125,000/$2,750,000)
  8. Offensive Center Spencer Pulley ($0/$2,750,000)
  9. Quarterback Alex Tanney ($37,500/$1,000,000)
Eric Kennedy

Eric Kennedy is Editor-in-Chief of BigBlueInteractive.com, a publication of Big Blue Interactive, LLC. Follow @BigBlueInteract on Twitter.

