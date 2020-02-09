February 9, 2020 New York Giants Salary Cap Snapshot

According to Spotrac.com, the New York Giants currently have approximately $61,282,080 in salary cap space, not counting the yet-to-be-determined amount set aside to sign 2020 draft picks. Only the top 51 player salaries for a team count against the salary cap in the offseason.

Spotrac.com overview of the New York Giants salary cap situation:

2020 NFL Salary Cap: $199,000,000

$199,000,000 2019 Rollover Cap: $1,529,568

$1,529,568 Adjustment: $0

$0 New York Giants Adjusted Salary Cap: $200,529,568

$200,529,568 All Contracts: $138,292,705

$138,292,705 Top 51 Contracts: $135,232,705

$135,232,705 2020 Projected Draft Pool Cap: TBD

TBD Dead Money: $4,014,783

$4,014,783 Total (All): $142,307,488

$142,307,488 Total (Top 51 Contracts): $139,247,488

$139,247,488 Cap Space (All): $58,222,080

$58,222,080 Cap Space (Top 51 Contracts): $61,282,080

The top two sources of the dead money are:

Cornerback Janoris Jenkins ($3,500,000)

Quarterback Kyle Lauletta ($353,849)

The top-15 players currently counting the most against the team’s 2020 salary cap are:

Offensive Tackle Nate Solder ($19,500,000) Offensive Guard Kevin Zeitler ($12,500,000) Linebacker Alec Ogletree ($11,750,000) Wide Receiver Golden Tate ($10,500,000) Running Back Saquon Barkley ($8,507,659) Wide Receiver Sterling Shepard ($8,500,000) Tight End Rhett Ellison ($7,188,384) Linebacker Kareem Martin ($5,966,668) Quarterback Daniel Jones ($5,832,740) Tight End Evan Engram ($3,410,371) Defensive Lineman Dexter Lawrence ($3,010,918) Safety Antoine Bethea ($2,875,000) Offensive Center Spencer Pulley ($2,750,000) Punter Riley Dixon ($2,725,000) Cornerback Deandre Baker ($2,392,208)

Dead money and cap savings if these players are cut before June 1st: