February 9, 2020 New York Giants Salary Cap Snapshot

Feb 092020
Follow @BigBlueInteract
According to Spotrac.com, the New York Giants currently have approximately $61,282,080 in salary cap space, not counting the yet-to-be-determined amount set aside to sign 2020 draft picks. Only the top 51 player salaries for a team count against the salary cap in the offseason.
Spotrac.com overview of the New York Giants salary cap situation:
- 2020 NFL Salary Cap: $199,000,000
- 2019 Rollover Cap: $1,529,568
- Adjustment: $0
- New York Giants Adjusted Salary Cap: $200,529,568
- All Contracts: $138,292,705
- Top 51 Contracts: $135,232,705
- 2020 Projected Draft Pool Cap: TBD
- Dead Money: $4,014,783
- Total (All): $142,307,488
- Total (Top 51 Contracts): $139,247,488
- Cap Space (All): $58,222,080
- Cap Space (Top 51 Contracts): $61,282,080
The top two sources of the dead money are:
- Cornerback Janoris Jenkins ($3,500,000)
- Quarterback Kyle Lauletta ($353,849)
The top-15 players currently counting the most against the team’s 2020 salary cap are:
- Offensive Tackle Nate Solder ($19,500,000)
- Offensive Guard Kevin Zeitler ($12,500,000)
- Linebacker Alec Ogletree ($11,750,000)
- Wide Receiver Golden Tate ($10,500,000)
- Running Back Saquon Barkley ($8,507,659)
- Wide Receiver Sterling Shepard ($8,500,000)
- Tight End Rhett Ellison ($7,188,384)
- Linebacker Kareem Martin ($5,966,668)
- Quarterback Daniel Jones ($5,832,740)
- Tight End Evan Engram ($3,410,371)
- Defensive Lineman Dexter Lawrence ($3,010,918)
- Safety Antoine Bethea ($2,875,000)
- Offensive Center Spencer Pulley ($2,750,000)
- Punter Riley Dixon ($2,725,000)
- Cornerback Deandre Baker ($2,392,208)
Dead money and cap savings if these players are cut before June 1st:
- Offensive Tackle Nate Solder ($13,000,000/$6,500,000)
- Offensive Guard Kevin Zeitler ($5,000,000/$7,500,000)
- Linebacker Alec Ogletree ($3,500,000/$8,250,000)
- Wide Receiver Golden Tate ($7,058,823/$3,294,119)
- Tight End Rhett Ellison ($2,188,383/$5,000,000)
- Linebacker Kareem Martin ($1,166,668/$4,800,000)
- Safety Antoine Bethea ($125,000/$2,750,000)
- Offensive Center Spencer Pulley ($0/$2,750,000)
- Quarterback Alex Tanney ($37,500/$1,000,000)
Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.